Governor Abbott Names Shuford Chair Of Task Force On Infectious Disease Preparedness And Response

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Commissioner Jennifer Shuford, M.D., and named her chair of the Task Force on Infectious Disease Preparedness and Response for a term at the pleasure of the Governor. The Task Force provides expert and evidence-based assessments, protocols, and recommendations related to the state's response to infectious diseases and serves as a reliable and transparent source of information and education for Texas leaders and citizens.

Jennifer Shuford, M.D., of Austin is the commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services. She is a consultant for the Committee on Infectious Disease and Council on Science and Public Health for the Texas Medical Association. Additionally, she is a member of the Travis County Medical Society and the Infections Disease Society of America. Shuford received a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from Colorado College, Master of Public Health from Harvard University, and Doctor of Medicine from The University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.