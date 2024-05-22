Nine people missing at sea in Temotu Province safely shore in South Malaita

Nine people missing at sea in Temotu province safely shore at Malou in South Malaita on 18 May 2024.

The missing people travelled from Utupua to Vanikoro Island on 8 May 2024 but did not arrive at their destination.

From the nine passengers on board the banana boat with six adult male persons, two adult women and a six year old boy.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Operations, Ms. Juanita Matanga said the boat was loaded with local foods and other materials during their journey to Vanikoro Island.

DC Matanga said they missed their course during their journey from Utupua to Vanikoro and a strong sea current drift them till they reached South Malaita.

Ms. Matanga said they drift for 11 days at sea and currently authorities are working together for a health check and arrangements for their return to their home in Temotu.

RSIPF would like to acknowledge the people from South Malaita, especially Melanesia Brothers (Tasiu) household at Abalolo and Malou villagers for keeping those missing people before hand them to responsible authorities.

Police would like to remind us that before traveling, please plan your trip properly. Here are some safety points to remember before travelling:

Plan your trip and at least let a member of your family know where you are going and what time you expect to arrive;

Check the weather on SIBC or call the Met Service on the toll free 933; or phones 36310 or 24219.

If you start your trip and the weather becomes bad, seek shelter until the sea is calm;

Make sure your boat is seaworthy and your OBM is serviced and maintained;

Know your skipper. Make sure they are experienced in driving boats;

Do not overload your boat

Wear life jackets. Take food and water, paddles, first aid kit, GPS, compass, anchor and rope, mirror to signal others, tools, bucket, torch, phone, flares and EPIRB;

Take extra fuel;

If your skipper is drunk, do not go with them or let them control the boat; and

If you require help, at sea call the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) on phone 21609 or 27685 or the toll free phone 977; or call the RSIPF National Communication Centre on phone 23666 or the toll free phone 999.

Safety at sea starts with you. IF YOU ARE NOT TOO SURE, STAY ASHORE

