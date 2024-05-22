EPW Committee Passes Bipartisan 2024 Water Resources Bill

– Today, the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee voted to pass the bipartisanintroduced by Ranking Member Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman Tom Carper (D-Del.), Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), and Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.). The bill advanced by a unanimous vote.

The Water Resources Development Act is biennial legislation that authorizes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to continue implementation of key projects and studies that address water resources challenges in communities across the country, including several in West Virginia. WRDA 2024 authorizes 81 feasibility studies and 8 new or modified construction projects across the country.

“The Army Corps of Engineers conducts critical work in communities across the United States by building out water resources infrastructure, including projects that manage risks posed by flooding. Every two years, the Environment and Public Works Committee supports the Corps in carrying out its civil works mission through the Water Resources Development Act. This year’s WRDA 2024 contains significant wins for West Virginia and I appreciate the EPW Committee working together to advance this important bipartisan legislation today,” Ranking Member Capito said.

“With strong, bipartisan support of WRDA 2024, the EPW Committee has come together to address the diverse water infrastructure needs of the American people,” Chairman Carper said. “This year’s reauthorization of the Water Resources Development Act directs the Corps to construct critical water infrastructure projects and continue vital flood risk management and ecosystem restoration programs – all while making our communities more resilient to extreme weather and creating good paying jobs. I look forward to the work ahead to get this important legislation to the President’s desk.”

“This year’s Water Resources Development Act is an example of timely, regular order, reflecting committee members’ input and delivering wins for North Dakota communities,” Senator Cramer, Ranking Member of the EPW Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure, said. “Our state and tribal nations will benefit from the Corps’ ability to better support local flood control projects and enhance outdoor recreation opportunities. I commend my EPW colleagues for keeping the decade-long streak of passing WRDA out of committee and urge its swift passage.”

“With today’s passage of the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act, we’re one step closer to expanding the Army Corps of Engineers’ ability to help states like Arizona prepare for and respond to drought conditions,” Senator Kelly, Chair of the EPW Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure, said. “I’m particularly glad to have included provisions that will expedite critical infrastructure and flood control projects in Arizona. Now, let’s get this passed and signed into law to better secure Arizona's water future.”

