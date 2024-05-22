WSP Releases Its 2023 Global ESG Report: Together We Innovate

MONTREAL, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”) today released its 2023 Global ESG Report, detailing the Corporation’s environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) commitments and related performance. WSP’s steadfast commitment to sustainability and innovation is highlighted throughout the report as the Corporation demonstrates the strides it has made towards its short- and long-term ESG objectives.



“In 2023, we continued to progress on our targets while also enabling our clients to make a lasting difference where it matters most for our communities,” said Alexandre L’Heureux, President and CEO of WSP. “I am proud of our performance and optimistic about what we already have underway this year as we work towards delivering our ambitious ESG objectives and plan our next chapter of sustainable growth.”

Highlights from the 2023 Global ESG Report include:

Reported SDG-Linked Revenues 1 of approximately 63.4% of total annualized gross revenues, up from 2022.

of approximately 63.4% of total annualized gross revenues, up from 2022. Reduced total scope 1, scope 2 (market-based) and scope 3 GHG emissions by 21%, compared to its 2018 base year.

Increased global average employee retention rate by just over 1% year-over-year.

Filled 76% of global leadership positions internally.

Conducted its first double materiality assessment.

Received first placements on both the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index and Corporate Knights’ 2024 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World.

WSP continues to leverage its Future Ready®2 program to make a tangible impact in local communities across the globe through its client work.

“In a rapidly changing world, deep multidisciplinary expertise, ingenuity and innovation are needed to create a more resilient and prosperous future, and WSP wholeheartedly embraces that challenge,” said André-Martin Bouchard, Global Director, Earth & Environment and Global Executive Director, ESG at WSP. “From designing net zero buildings to improving urban mobility and restoring biodiversity, our teams delivered on impact in 2023, and their valuable project work shines bright in our latest report.”

To read WSP’s 2023 Global ESG Report and to learn more about the Corporation’s ESG initiatives, please visit wsp.com/ESG-report.

1 For further information, see “SDG-Linked Revenues” in WSP’s 2023 Global ESG Report. To reflect the pro forma impact of WSP’s acquisitions, annualized revenues include 12 months of revenues from businesses acquired in 2023.

2 Future Ready® is a registered trademark of WSP Global Inc. in Canada, Colombia, the United States and New Zealand. WSP Future Ready (logo)® is a registered trademark of WSP Global Inc. in Europe, Australia and the United Kingdom.