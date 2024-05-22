RE: Lane Closure US Route 2 Near Hibbard Point Rd North Hero
The roadway has been re-opened for travel. Drive Safe.
From: Smith, Kai via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, May 22, 2024 2:41 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Lane Closure US Route 2 Near Hibbard Point Rd North Hero
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
Vt Route 2 near the intersection of Hibbard Point Rd North Hero will be reduced to one lane due to a traffic accident. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.