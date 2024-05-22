SEARCHEN NETWORKS® Joins Leading IT Providers in Contributing to Pan-Mass Challenge, Support Cancer Research
Supports Efforts of PMC Riders, Volunteers, Record-Breaking Donation to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Our team is inspired by the dedication and resilience of the PMC riders, volunteers, and supporters who work tirelessly to raise funds for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Searchen Networks, a leading provider of innovative IT solutions, is proud to announce its contribution to the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC), a renowned bicycle race dedicated to raising funds for cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
This donation is part of Searchen Networks' ongoing commitment to supporting critical healthcare initiatives and making a positive impact in the community. Searchen Networks joins many other leading IT and online service providers in supporting this year's race, demonstrating a collective effort within the industry to advance cancer research.
The Pan-Mass Challenge, the nation's single most successful athletic fundraiser, continues to achieve remarkable milestones in the fight against cancer. In 2023, the PMC raised a record-breaking $72 million, bringing its total contributions to Dana-Farber to $972 million since its inception in 1980. This impressive achievement positions the PMC to surpass the $1 billion cumulative fundraising mark in 2024, solidifying its role as a crucial supporter of cancer research and treatment efforts.
“Searchen Networks is honored to support the Pan-Mass Challenge and contribute to such a vital cause,” said John Colascione, CEO of Searchen Networks. “Our team is inspired by the dedication and resilience of the PMC riders, volunteers, and supporters who work tirelessly to raise funds for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. We are proud to join this incredible effort alongside many of our peers in the IT and online services industry to advance cancer research and improve patient care.”
The PMC donates 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar directly to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, playing a significant role in funding groundbreaking research and innovative treatments. Searchen Networks' contribution will aid in accelerating these efforts, providing much-needed resources to researchers and clinicians dedicated to finding a cure for cancer.
The 2024 Pan-Mass Challenge will take place on August 3 and 4, uniting thousands of riders, volunteers, and donors from around the globe. Participants will cycle up to 211 miles across Massachusetts, demonstrating their commitment to the cause and raising vital funds for cancer research.
For more information about the Pan-Mass Challenge or to make a donation, please visit www.pmc.org
About Internet Marketing Services Inc.
SEARCHEN NETWORKS® is an online advertising agency specializing in search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM). For nearly two decades, SEARCHEN® has been providing expert Internet marketing services and web related solutions to clients throughout the United States. The company also provides expert web services including programming and development which effectively allows business owners to reduce their operating expenses by providing contracted (rather than employed) server administration, content marketing, webmaster services and much more.
For more information about Searchen Networks, please visit www.searchen.com
