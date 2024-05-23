RCR|HUB Unveils May Edition of RCM Magazine: Featuring Exclusive Interviews and Expert Insights

Visit the Hub today!

RCR|HUB, the RCM Online Directory, is thrilled to announce the May edition of RCM Connections, featuring interviews and insights from industry leaders

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RCR|HUB, the Ultimate Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Online Directory, is thrilled to announce the release of the May edition of RCM Magazine, showcasing exclusive interviews and expert insights from industry leaders.

This month's feature spotlight shines on an insightful interview with Christy Pehanich, AVP of Revenue Management Professional Operations at Geisinger. In this exclusive feature, Pehanich shares her invaluable perspectives on RCM and her 27-year journey in healthcare revenue management. Conducted by RCR|HUB CEO Jena Eggert, the interview provides readers with insight into the strategies and best practices utilized by one of the industry's most respected organizations.

"We are honored to have Christy Pehanich join us for this enlightening interview," said Jena Eggert, CEO of RCR|HUB. "Her expertise and insights are invaluable to our readers and our entire RCM CommUnity."

In addition to the feature interview, this month's edition also includes a thought-provoking SME article by Garland F. Goins Jr., MBA, of AvanceCare. Titled "Navigating the Complexities: A Back-to-Basics Approach to Common Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Challenges," Goins' article offers practical strategies for overcoming common RCM hurdles and achieving operational excellence.

"We are excited to feature Garland F. Goins Jr.'s expertise in this month's magazine," added Eggert. "His back-to-basics approach provides readers with actionable insights to address the challenges they face in their revenue cycle operations."

The May edition of RCM Magazine is now available online at https://rcrhub.com/rcm-connections/christypehanich. For more information about RCR|HUB and its comprehensive suite of RCM solutions, visit https://rcrhub.com/