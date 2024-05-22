DP World Receives First Freighter Aircraft at New Air Cargo Logistics Hub in Dominican Republic

Air Canada Cargo's Boeing 767F freighter inaugurates weekly Toronto-Mexico-Ecuador-Punta Cana route, enhancing connectivity in the Caribbean.

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in end-to-end supply chain solutions, announces the arrival of its first freighter aircraft at the new Air Cargo Logistics Hub in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. This milestone marks the official commencement of operations at the Air Cargo Hub Punta Cana, a multimodal platform launched in October 2023.

The inaugural flight, operated by Air Canada Cargo’s Boeing 767F, has a capacity of approximately 50 tons and will serve the weekly Toronto-Mexico-Ecuador-Punta Cana route. The aircraft is designed to transport a variety of goods, including fruits, vegetables, and medical devices.

Manuel Martínez, CEO of DP World Dominicana, said: “The arrival of this freighter aircraft and the initiation of air operations at our logistics center significantly enhance the Dominican Republic's competitiveness and connectivity, solidifying its status as the largest trade and logistics hub in the Caribbean.”

Martínez highlighted the strategic advantages of the hub’s proximity to Punta Cana Airport's cargo terminal, which offers cost-effective solutions for cargo from Latin America destined for markets in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Frank Elías Rainieri, President and CEO of Grupo Puntacana, said: “This milestone is crucial for the logistics center. Our strategic alliance with DP World Dominicana and Air Canada Cargo continues to promote the economic and social development of the Dominican Republic.”

Expansion and Future Plans

The Punta Cana Air Cargo Hub was created in 2023 as a joint initiative between DP World and the Punta Cana Free Trade Zone (PCFTZ), a subsidiary of prominent Dominican business group Grupo Puntacana. The hub marks another milestone in DP World’s growth strategy for the country, which aims to position the Dominican Republic as a leading player in global trade and logistics.

In its first operational stage, the hub was actively receiving cargo via land transport and exporting it through the Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ). At present, 60% to 70% of the cargo consists of perishables, primarily fruits and vegetables. The hub also handles a variety of other commodities, including machinery, automotive equipment, and seafood, and specializes in the expedited shipment of goods. Plans are to eventually diversify into the pharmaceutical, technology and ecommerce sectors.

About Punta Cana Free Trade Zone (PCFTZ)

With an investment of approximately USD$200 MM, the Punta Cana Free Trade Zone will house cargo logistics operations and offices for the development of the Punta Cana Hub for the innovation and development of Fintech companies, including an experienced company dedicated to aircraft maintenance and repair (MRO). The project will contribute to the sustained economic growth of the area, creating more than 10,000 jobs and positioning Punta Cana and the Dominican Republic as one of the leaders in international trade and foreign investment.

PCFTZ will include a 546,617.45 m² construction site, with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and warehouses for the logistics center and air cargo terminal operations. This will create the ideal platform to handle import, export and transshipment cargo for local and regional distribution.

In addition, the air cargo terminal will have up to 75,000 m² of construction and a total space of 265,518 m². The installation of the internal refrigerated warehouse will be up to 4,360 m² of construction.

https://www.puntacanafreetradezone.com/

