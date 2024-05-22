Brilliant Earth Announces Participation in TD Cowen 8th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that the Company will participate in the TD Cowen 8th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference being held at the Conrad New York Downtown in New York, New York.



On June 5, 2024, the Company will host a fireside chat presentation at 11:30am ET and hold investor meetings throughout the day.

A live stream of this presentation will be webcast and can be accessed here or the “Events and Presentations” section of Brilliant Earth’s investor website. The audio portion of the fireside chat and presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations Website and will remain available for one year following the live event.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has more than 35 showrooms across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

