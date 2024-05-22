PLANO, TX, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanford Rose Associates Named in the 2024 Forbes Magazine’s List of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms

Sanford Rose Associates® (https://sanfordrose.com/), a global network of recruiting professional search firms, is proud to be named in Forbes Magazine's prestigious list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms." This exclusive recognition, reserved for the industry's most respected firms, has been consistently bestowed upon Sanford Rose Associates since 2018. This accolade is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in the industry.

The annual list ranks 150 executive search firms that place employees in roles with an annual salary of at least $100,000. The selection process for America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms is thorough and impartial, drawing insights from a comprehensive survey of over 9,300 recruiters, job candidates, and hiring managers.

Sanford Rose Associates® is proud to have secured the 110th spot on this year's list. Forbes collaborated with market research provider Statista to gather market data and compile the list of top executive search firms in the industry. The Forbes list of executive search firms can be found here - https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-executive-recruiting-firms/.

With over 175 offices in North America and Europe, Sanford Rose Associates® is one of the largest collaborative search firm networks globally. Our specialization in executive and professional search services for experienced executives, managers, and individual contributors underscores our dedication to delivering outstanding results.

