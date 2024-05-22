South Seas Celebrates Successful Tarpon Tournament
$200,000 Raised in Lee County Educational Scholarships through Folds of Honor with a winning purse of $32,000
This was a fun Tarpon Tournament. The support & energy were tremendous. Special thank you to Curran Young Construction, MHK Architecture, Wheelock Street Capital, and Marine Max as our title sponsors.”CAPTIVA ISLAND, FLORIDA, US, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Seas, located on Captiva Island along Florida’s Gulf Coast, is proud to share a successful first annual Tarpon Tournament supporting Folds of Honor, a non-profit organization committed to providing life-changing educational scholarships for the spouses and children of American fallen or disabled military and first responders. With 31 captains and 111 anglers, the South Seas Tarpon Tournament prize money was $32,000 while the tournament raised $200,000, equating to 40 scholarships in Lee County to local Folds of Honor recipients.
— South Seas General Manager, Shawn Farrell
Winning teams included Owens Corning Lumber with four catches and a $16,000 payout was led by Captain William Rinehold, Target Roofing with Captain Tyler Carner had three catches and Sunstate Mobile Marine with Captain Shane Earhart had two catches.
Highlights from the event included a patriot paratrooper team landing on Sunset Beach with American Flags in tow while crowds around them cheered and the Lee County Honor Guard commenced the event with a Presentation of Colors and 21-gun salute along with a local bagpiper.
The dinner was a relaxed and moving evening that consisted of barbecue and touching stories. Ashlyn McCain, a Folds of Honor scholarship recipient shared her personal story of loss, and the profound impact of her scholarship allowing her to pursue an education at her desired university and further her studies. Michael Anderson, host of Reel Animals TV who is an Air Force veteran served as the event’s emcee. CEO of Timbers Company, Greg Spencer shared his background as an Air Force veteran. Cecil Pendergrass who served Fort Myers as a first responder for 25 years and now sits on the Lee Board of County Commissioners – District 2 and serves as Chairman of the Board shared an inspirational speech.
“This was a fun tarpon tournament, and it was amazing to see South Seas come back to life with this tournament. The support and energy were tremendous. Special thank you to Curran Young Construction, MHK Architecture, Wheelock Street Capital, and Marine Max as our title sponsors,” says South Seas General Manager, Shawn Farrell. “We are looking forward to growing the number of teams and payout in 2025.”
The annual South Seas Tarpon Tournament will take place on Friday of Memorial Day weekend moving forward. Sponsorship details for the 2025 tournament will be available in August at southseas.com/tarpon.
Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 52,000 educational scholarships making a $244 million educational impact. This year’s South Seas Tarpon Tournament will premiere on a future episode of the popular fishing show, Reel Animals.
Only 45 minutes, yet a world away, Captiva Island is connected to Florida’s mainland via Sanibel Causeway and a small bridge over Blind Pass, joining it to Sanibel Island. Tucked away at the northern end of the five-mile long, one-half-mile wide Captiva Island, South Seas is between Pine Island Sound and the Gulf of Mexico, ensconced by two-and-a-half miles of powder-white beaches lapped by turquoise tides.
For more information, visit SouthSeas.com or call (800) 237-6000. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @SouthSeasResort, Instagram at @SouthSeasResort or X at @SSIslandResort.
Autumn Mayfield
The Mayfield Group
