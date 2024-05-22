A statement by Prime Minister Robert Golob regarding the announcement of the leaders of Spain, Ireland and Norway on recognising Palestine
SLOVENIA, May 22 - "I welcome today's announcement by the leaders of the Kingdom of Spain, the Republic of Ireland and the Kingdom of Norway on recognising the State of Palestine. In recent weeks, I have been in close and regular contact with them. In the coming days, I will also be in contact with many colleagues from EU Member States that have not yet recognised Palestine, in the hope that they join the recognition process in the near future.