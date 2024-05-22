Ambassador Jožefa Puhar remembered on Slovenian Diplomacy Day

SLOVENIA, May 22 - "On the occasion of Slovenian Diplomacy Day, I would like to congratulate the diplomats and staff of the Ministry and thank them for their professional, competent and diligent work. The results are evident in various ways, on different occasions and across multiple fields. We can be truly proud," said Minister Fajon in her address. She added: "The Golden Order of Merit recently awarded by the President of the Republic to our diplomatic service for its central role in Slovenia's accession to NATO and the EU is an excellent recognition of their work. We are responsible participants in both communities, understanding that the promotion of peace and security, international cooperation and building bridges between peoples and cultures are the foundation for stability in the world.

In her address, Minister Fajon expressed her desire for the Slovenian diplomatic service to further enhance its respect and effectiveness: “I hope that each of us, when the opportunity arises, will step out of our shadows more often and demonstrate our diplomatic and interpersonal skills – not just as individuals, but above all, as a group that paves the way for an enlightened international policy and a brighter world. This is the best legacy that diplomatic service as a skill, a profession and a way of life can leave to future generations."

On this year's Slovenian Diplomacy Day, we remember Ambassador Jožefa Puhar, who served as the Chair of the Republic Committee on Labour in the first Slovenian Government and as Minister of Labour, Family and Social Affairs; the first Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to the then Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Albania; National Coordinator of the Stability Pact for South-Eastern Europe; Coordinator of Slovenia's activities in the South-East European Cooperative Initiative; and Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to Greece, Armenia, Georgia and Cyprus. "Ambassador Puhar promoted international partnerships and represented Slovenia's interests abroad with principle and dedication. The Ministry pays special tribute to her work," said Minister Fajon.

The diplomatic corps and Ministry staff were also addressed by Ms Puhar daughter, Barbara Kranjc.