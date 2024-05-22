Biden-Harris Administration Announces $81 Million from President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda for Drought Resilience in San Joaquin Valley

Funding for today’s announcement comes from the Inflation Reduction Act – the largest climate investment in history – which includes $500 million for conservation efforts along with ecosystem and habitat restoration for basins outside the Colorado River Basin experiencing similar levels of long-term drought.
