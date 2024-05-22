Fusion BPM and ECM Platform Expand to the North American Market in Partnership with S4A IT Solutions

CALGARY, Alberta, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion, the award-winning Business Process Management (BPM) and Enterprise Content Management (ECM) software, is expanding into the North American market after having achieved remarkable success in South America and other international markets. This expansion is backed by a strategic partnership with S4A IT Solutions, a leading Calgary-based boutique IT solutions and delivery consulting company.



Fusion has garnered global acclaim for its advanced capabilities in streamlining business operations, enhancing productivity, and driving digital transformation for enterprises from a range of industries including manufacturing, energy, services, and public sector.

This North American expansion marks a significant milestone for Fusion, as it brings its cutting-edge Business Process Management System (BPMS) to a new audience of businesses seeking to optimize their operations and stay ahead in today’s competitive landscape. With its intuitive interface, powerful automation features, and customizable workflows, Fusion enables organizations to orchestrate complex processes efficiently and adapt to evolving business needs seamlessly.

"After experiencing exponential growth in South America, we are excited to bring Fusion to the North American market," states Farley Niehues, COO of Neomind Solutions. "Our partnership with S4A IT Solutions allows us to leverage their expertise and stellar reputation in delivering tailored IT solutions and unparalleled support to clients across various industries. Fusion has been a true gamechanger for so many of our clients, and we are thrilled for this opportunity to empower North American businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age."

S4A IT Solutions, known for its commitment to innovation, excellence, and superior client satisfaction, is enthusiastic about the collaboration with Neomind and its Fusion platform software product. "We see tremendous potential in Fusion’s ability to drive innovation and efficiency for businesses in North America," says Elisandro Porto, CEO of S4A IT Solutions. "Our team is dedicated to ensuring a smooth integration process and providing ongoing support to maximize the value of Fusion for our clients."

As Fusion enters the North American market, this BPMS solution will most appeal to organizations who are seeking the following:

Increased efficiency – Fusion streamlines workflows by automating repetitive tasks, eliminating bottlenecks, and reducing manual errors

– by helping organizations identify and eliminate inefficiencies, reduce waste, and optimize resource allocation Better compliance and risk management - Fusion helps organizations ensure compliance with regulations and standards by enforcing predefined workflows, documenting activities, and providing audit trails

- by streamlining processes and improving operational efficiency, Fusion contributes to higher customer satisfaction and loyalty Data-driven decision-making - Fusion provides actionable insights through data analytics, enabling businesses to make informed decisions and drive continuous improvement



To learn more about Fusion and its availability in North America, visit s4ait.com/fusion.

About Fusion:

Fusion is an award-winning Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Analytics, Digital and Electronic Signature, and Risk Management software designed to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and drive digital transformation for enterprises from a range of industries including manufacturing, energy, services, and public sector. With its intuitive interface, powerful automation features, and customizable workflows, Fusion enables organizations to orchestrate complex processes, documents, data management, electronic and digital signatures, and integrations efficiently and adapt to evolving business needs seamlessly.

About S4A IT Solutions:

S4A IT Solutions is a Calgary-based boutique IT solutions and delivery consulting company specializing in providing tailored digital solutions and unparalleled support to clients across various industries. With a commitment to innovation, excellence, and superior client satisfaction, S4A IT Solutions helps businesses leverage technology to achieve their goals and stay ahead in today’s competitive market.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Erika Holter, Marketing Specialist

S4A IT Solutions

erika.holter@s4ait.com

s4ait.com

Images accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71339278-2ac7-4c70-9b2f-d474d5ea19e2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71e7b91a-2390-45cc-bfa4-6184d75ee491