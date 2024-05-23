NGPA Launches New Business Aviation Committee to Foster Inclusion and Professional Development in the Aviation Industry

The National Gay Pilots Association (NGPA) is proud to announce the launch of its newest initiative, the NGPA Business Aviation Committee

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Gay Pilots Association (NGPA) is proud to announce the launch of its newest initiative, the NGPA Business Aviation Committee. Committed to promoting diversity, providing education, and offering networking opportunities within the Business Aviation sector, the committee aims to empower LGBTQ+ individuals and allies to thrive in a dynamic and inclusive aviation community.

The NGPA Business Aviation Committee is dedicated to achieving the following primary goals:

Diversity: Broaden NGPA's programming and showcase the diverse career opportunities available within the Business Aviation sector.

Education and Professional Development: Provide educational resources, workshops, and mentorship programs to empower NGPA members with insights and knowledge about various roles within Business Aviation.

Networking and Collaboration: Facilitate connections, foster collaboration, and promote inclusivity within the Business Aviation community through networking events, forums, and partnerships.

Members of the NGPA will benefit from:

Engaging workshops and webinars on topics relevant to Business Aviation careers.

Networking opportunities with fellow professionals, mentors, and other NGPA members in the Business Aviation sector.

Access to a supportive community of LGBTQ+ individuals and allies passionate about advancing diversity and inclusion within the aviation industry.

The NGPA encourages interested members to Join the NGPA Business Aviation Committee mailing list, or participate as a volunteer, and help us shape the future of inclusivity and diversity within the aviation industry. Whether a seasoned pilot, a young professional, or someone interested in exploring career opportunities in Business Aviation, we welcome all individuals to join our community and make a difference! More information can be found on our website.