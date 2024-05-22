Thrombocytopenia Market to Observe Impressive Growth During the Forecast Period (2023-2032), Evaluates DelveInsight

Thrombocytopenia Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Thrombocytopenia Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thrombocytopenia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Thrombocytopenia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Thrombocytopenia market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Thrombocytopenia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Thrombocytopenia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Thrombocytopenia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Thrombocytopenia Market Report:

The Thrombocytopenia market size was valued approximately USD 4,600 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In 2022, the cumulative instances of thrombocytopenia in the 7MM amounted to approximately 2,624,000 cases, with anticipated growth projected throughout the forecast period.

Within the 7MM, the United States reported the greatest number of instances, approximately 1,054,900 cases, of Thrombocytopenia in 2022.

In the EU4 and the UK, Germany recorded the highest number of cases, approximately 454,500, succeeded by the UK with around 271,000 cases, whereas Italy reported the lowest number of instances, approximately 127,500 cases, in 2022.

Key Thrombocytopenia Companies: Sanofi, Takeda, Argenx, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, UCB Biopharma, Eisai Inc., Veralox Therapeutics, and others

Key Thrombocytopenia Therapies: Rilzabrutinib, TAK-755, Efgartigimod, Eltrombopag (ELT), SB497115, UCB7665, Avatrombopag, VLX-1005, and others

Thrombocytopenia Overview

Thrombocytopenia is a medical condition characterized by a lower-than-normal level of platelets in the blood. Platelets are small blood cells that play a crucial role in blood clotting, which helps to stop bleeding when blood vessels are damaged. Thrombocytopenia can result from various underlying causes, including decreased production of platelets in the bone marrow, increased destruction of platelets in the bloodstream or spleen, or sequestration of platelets in the spleen.

Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Thrombocytopenia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Thrombocytopenia

Prevalent Cases of Thrombocytopenia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Thrombocytopenia

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Thrombocytopenia

Thrombocytopenia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Thrombocytopenia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Thrombocytopenia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Thrombocytopenia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Thrombocytopenia Therapies and Key Companies

Rilzabrutinib: Sanofi

TAK-755: Takeda

Efgartigimod: Argenx

Eltrombopag (ELT): Novartis

SB497115: GlaxoSmithKline

UCB7665: UCB Biopharma

Avatrombopag: Eisai Inc.

VLX-1005: Veralox Therapeutics

Thrombocytopenia Market Drivers

Emerging therapies with novel mechanisms of action that are targeting the different patient groups of thrombocytopenia and with an improvement of drug delivery mechanisms to increase patient compliance

Rise in the prevalence of thrombocytopenia due to various risk factors such as rise in chemotherapy use, chronic liver disease, etc

Thrombocytopenia Market Barriers

Identification of new drug targets will boost the entry of novel therapies into the market

Currently, no cure is available for congenital thrombocytopenia

Novel therapies for the treatment of refractory patients

Scope of the Thrombocytopenia Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Thrombocytopenia Therapeutic Assessment: Thrombocytopenia current marketed and Thrombocytopenia emerging therapies

Thrombocytopenia Market Dynamics: Thrombocytopenia market drivers and Thrombocytopenia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Thrombocytopenia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Thrombocytopenia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Thrombocytopenia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Thrombocytopenia

3. SWOT analysis of Thrombocytopenia

4. Thrombocytopenia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Thrombocytopenia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Thrombocytopenia Disease Background and Overview

7. Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Thrombocytopenia

9. Thrombocytopenia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Thrombocytopenia Unmet Needs

11. Thrombocytopenia Emerging Therapies

12. Thrombocytopenia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Thrombocytopenia Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Thrombocytopenia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Thrombocytopenia Market Drivers

16. Thrombocytopenia Market Barriers

17. Thrombocytopenia Appendix

18. Thrombocytopenia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

