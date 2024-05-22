Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market to Register Rapid Growth During the Forecast Period (2023-2032), Asserts DelveInsight

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Obstructive Sleep Apnea market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Obstructive Sleep Apnea pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Obstructive Sleep Apnea market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Obstructive Sleep Apnea, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Obstructive Sleep Apnea market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Obstructive Sleep Apnea market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Report:

The Obstructive Sleep Apnea market size was valued approximately USD 408 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

Throughout the 7MM, the United States consistently dominated the market, recording the highest revenue of USD 291 million in 2022. This figure is projected to experience further growth during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2032.

In 2022, the EU4 and UK regions collectively accounted for approximately USD 90 million, with projections indicating a potential increase by 2032.

In 2022, the collective diagnosed prevalent cases of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) in the 7MM amounted to 24,906,834, and it is projected to exhibit notable growth at a substantial CAGR throughout the forecast duration.

In 2022, the United States had the highest count of diagnosed prevalent cases of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), totaling 13,270,416 cases. Following closely were the EU4 and the UK with 6,750,037 cases, and Japan with 4,886,382 cases. These figures are anticipated to rise in the US, EU4 and the UK, and Japan by the year 2032.

In 2022, France had the highest count of diagnosed prevalent cases of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) among European countries, totaling 1,812,149 cases, followed closely by Germany with 1,646,386 cases. Conversely, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population of OSA in both the EU4 and the UK countries and the entire 7MM, with 850,853 cases.

Key Obstructive Sleep Apnea Companies: Apnimed, Eli Lilly and Company, Axsome Therapeutics/Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Bioprojet Pharma, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Takeda, Bayer, Desitin Arzneimittel GmbH, and others

Key Obstructive Sleep Apnea Therapies: AD109, Tirzepatide, AD113, SUNOSI (Solriamfetol), OZAWADE (Pitolisant), TS-142, TAK-925, BAY 2586116, Sulthiame, and others

The Obstructive Sleep Apnea epidemiology based on gender analyzed that in 2022, 61% cases of OSA were of males, while 39% cases were of Females in the 7MM

The Obstructive Sleep Apnea market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Obstructive Sleep Apnea pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Obstructive Sleep Apnea market dynamics.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Overview

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a sleep disorder characterized by repeated episodes of complete or partial blockage of the upper airway during sleep, leading to pauses in breathing or shallow breathing. These episodes, known as apneas or hypopneas, can occur multiple times throughout the night and disrupt normal sleep patterns.

Get a Free sample for the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/obstructive-sleep-apnea-osa-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Obstructive Sleep Apnea market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Prevalent Cases of Obstructive Sleep Apnea by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Obstructive Sleep Apnea epidemiology trends @ Obstructive Sleep Apnea Epidemiology Forecast

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Obstructive Sleep Apnea market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Obstructive Sleep Apnea market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Therapies and Key Companies

AD109: Apnimed

Tirzepatide: Eli Lilly and Company

AD113: Apnimed

SUNOSI (Solriamfetol): Axsome Therapeutics/Jazz Pharmaceuticals

OZAWADE (Pitolisant): Bioprojet Pharma

TS-142: Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

TAK-925: Takeda

BAY 2586116: Bayer

Sulthiame: Desitin Arzneimittel GmbH

Lemborexant : Eisai

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), rising awareness of the disorder are some of the important factors that are fueling the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Barriers

However, lack of Approved Drugs, complexity of OSA pathogenesis and other factors are creating obstacles in the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market growth.

Scope of the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Obstructive Sleep Apnea Companies: Apnimed, Eli Lilly and Company, Axsome Therapeutics/Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Bioprojet Pharma, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Takeda, Bayer, Desitin Arzneimittel GmbH, and others

Key Obstructive Sleep Apnea Therapies: AD109, Tirzepatide, AD113, SUNOSI (Solriamfetol), OZAWADE (Pitolisant), TS-142, TAK-925, BAY 2586116, Sulthiame, and others

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Therapeutic Assessment: Obstructive Sleep Apnea current marketed and Obstructive Sleep Apnea emerging therapies

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Dynamics: Obstructive Sleep Apnea market drivers and Obstructive Sleep Apnea market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Obstructive Sleep Apnea companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Obstructive Sleep Apnea Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Obstructive Sleep Apnea

3. SWOT analysis of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

4. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Overview at a Glance

6. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Disease Background and Overview

7. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

9. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Unmet Needs

11. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Emerging Therapies

12. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Drivers

16. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Barriers

17. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Appendix

18. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.