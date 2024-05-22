Park Hyatt Washington DC Introduces Picnic in The Park
EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for glorious summer weather in the nation’s capital, Park Hyatt Washington D.C., located at 1201 24th Street, NW, introduces a new package, Picnic in The Park, that invites guests to savor breakfast, lunch, or dinner with a picnic created for two in one of the area’s local, most scenic parks. From Georgetown’s waterfront and Hains Point to Rivergate City Park in Old Town Alexandria and Gravelly Point along the George Washington Memorial Parkway, the setting will rival the ample feast prepared by the culinary team of the award-winning Blue Duck Tavern. The picnic is paired with an overnight stay at the luxurious Park Hyatt. Private sedan roundtrip transportation from the hotel to the picnic location is included and guests will find a beautifully outfitted picnic setup, thanks to the creative work of Park Hyatt Washington’s partner for this adventure, Sutherland Styled Picnics. Elegant linens, silverware, plush pillows, candles, and low-slung tables set the tone for a special pampered experience at the private picnic.
The first meal option included in this fall outdoor picnic package is Breakfast at the Park, with House-made Croissants, Chocolatines, Muffins, preserves, freshly sliced fruit and berries, yogurt parfaits, house-made granola, freshly brewed coffee or cold brew, and seasonal fresh fruit juices. Ham, quiche, cheese selections, salmon, and eggs can be added at an additional fee. Lunch at the Park begins with Blue Duck Tavern Roasted Vegetable Salad, Goat Cheese, sorrel, Green Goddess or Einkorn and Quinoa Salad, roasted corn, grilled zucchini, arugula, olives, Feta, Cherry Tomatoes, Chives, Parsley, lemon-fennel vinaigrette, followed by Slow Roasted Beef, grilled red onion, Aged White Cheddar, horseradish aioli, Pickles and Bib Lettuce on Whole Wheat or Sopressata, coppa, spotted trotter ham, with Provolone, Roasted Red Pepper, Olive Spread and Giardiniera on Sicilian Roll, or House-smoked Turkey Club, Avocado aioli, Tomatoes, Havarti, shredded Lettuce, Turkey Bacon on Rosemary Focaccia, or Pain Bagnat, Confit Tuna, Haricot Vert, Quail Egg, Tomato, Anchovies, Olive Bread, or Grilled Zucchini, yellow squash. Portobello mushrooms, Arugula, Red Pepper hummus, Goat Cheese, Whole Wheat Wrap, served with house-spiced chips, and Blue Duck Tavern chocolate chip cookies and whole fruit. Evening at the Park starts with dips such as Market Vegetable Crudités, House Ranch, Romesco Marinated Olives, roasted peppers, and local Feta Fire Hook Crackers. Next one will enjoy Artisan Charcuterie, Coppa, Saucisson Basque, Bresaola, Rosette de Lyon House Pickled Vegetables, Palladin Bread, and House Mustard, followed by a Local Handcrafted Cheese Display of Four Local Artisan Cheeses (Goat, Cow, Sheep Milks), Seasonal Fruit Jam, Candied Walnuts, Honeycomb, Fig-Almond Cake, Toasted Palladin Bread and Seeded Crackers. Sable cookies and assorted macarons complete this feast.
The Picnic in The Park is available for booking by calling 1 (800) 778-7477 or visiting parkhyattwashington.com. This unique package begins at $900 per night, exclusive of occupancy tax. A 50 percent deposit is required with a 10-day booking request. The last available date to book the package is October 20, 2024. Alcoholic beverages are not included and there is a seven-day before the visit cancelation requirement. October 30 is the final available date for this package to be savored.
About Park Hyatt Washington D.C.
Park Hyatt Washington D.C. combines modern luxury with classic American style. Located in the fashionable West End Georgetown neighborhood, near Embassy Row and the Smithsonian Museums, Park Hyatt Washington, D.C. affords guests convenient access to shopping, dining, and cultural attractions of the nation’s capital. With 220 guestrooms and suites, a Tea Cellar offering rare and vintage tea selections, and an intimate Spa Room, Park Hyatt Washington D.C. provides a unique experience. The hotel is home to the award-winning restaurant, Blue Duck Tavern, an elegant neighborhood tavern offering menu selections focusing on the freshest ingredients available from regional purveyors. Park Hyatt Washington, D.C. offers flexible meeting and event space, The Gallery, with seasonal catering. To make a reservation for Park Hyatt Washington D.C. in the U.S., or Canada, please call +1 800 778 7477 or visit parkhyattwashington.com.
About Blue Duck Tavern
Located inside Park Hyatt Washington D.C., at the corner of 24 and M Streets, NW, the dining room of Blue Duck Tavern is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily – breakfast from 7 am to 10 am; lunch from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm; dinner from 5:30 pm to 10 pm; and Saturday and Sunday brunch from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. The restaurant has seasonal outdoor seating, a semi-private dining room for up to six guests, and a Chef’s Table situated adjacent to the open kitchen that seats up to six guests. Blue Duck Tavern Lounge has comfortable seating for an intimate lounge experience and showcases Capitol Hill glass-enclosed booths in the center of the room, flanked by a stylish marble and glass bar for drinks and casual dining. Reservations for Blue Duck Tavern may be made by calling +1 202 419 6755 or by visiting blueducktavern.com.
Heather Freeman
Heather Freeman
