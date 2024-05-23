RadSite Hosts Complimentary Webinar Focusing on Remote Scanning Trends
Kevin Oliver, RT (R)(MR)(ARRT), MRSO (MRSC), Director of Imaging Innovation and Special Initiatives, SimonMed Imaging
June 6th Webinar Features RadSite's New Remote Scanning Operation Standards
This roundtable discussion addresses the innovations that enable remote scanning technologists to improve access and quality, while also addressing key public policy concerns”ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RadSite™, a leading accrediting agency promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, announced that it will host a complimentary webinar featuring several RadSite Standards Committee members discussing recent trends in remote scanning. The webinar panel also will discuss RadSite’s new Remote Scanning Operations Accreditation Program which covers CT and MRI imaging.
— Garry Carneal, JD, MA -- RadSite's President and CEO
Here is a summary of the upcoming webinar:
Remote Scanning Trends and Overview—Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 4:00 PM ET
This roundtable discussion will highlight remote scanning trends for MRI and CT imaging systems, the benefits to patients and their providers, the potential concerns expressed by some stakeholders, and how RadSite is addressing this industry trend.
Moderator:
• Garry Carneal, JD, MA, RadSite President and CEO
Speakers:
• Kevin Oliver, RT (R)(MR)(ARRT), MRSO (MRSC), Director of Imaging Innovation and Special Initiatives, SimonMed Imaging
• Eliot Siegel, MD, RadSite Standards Committee Chair
• Larry Tanenbaum, MD, FACR, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Director of Advanced Imaging, RadNet
To register for the June 6th webinar, click here.
Read what our webinar speakers have to say:
“Many large outpatient imaging facilities are utilizing remote scanning staff and systems to supplement MRI and CT scanning procedures," notes Carneal. “This roundtable discussion addresses the innovations that enable remote scanning technologists to improve access and quality, while also addressing some of the public policy concerns as well.”
“Remote MRI and CT scanning is allowing technologists to maintain oversight and control over imaging procedures from afar, which is crucial for maintaining high standards of patient care and safety, especially in the face of a growing technologist shortage," adds Oliver. “RadSite is helping identify best practices in the emerging field of remote scanning.”
“Remote scanning represents an important opportunity to improve and standardize quality and better match capacity to perform advanced exams with capability by extending the range of our best technologists throughout the enterprise,” adds Tanenbaum. “The ability to leverage remote technologists in conjunction with onsite assistants trained for the scanning environment, can be a game changer in terms of access, convenience, and quality. “
"Originally, RadSite addressed this emerging trend by supplementing its Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation Programs with a remote scanning policy, which was adopted by RadSite and approved by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in 2021,” said Siegel. “This webinar will provide an overview of Radite's new Remote Scanning Accreditation Program, which should be completed later this year.”
RadSite’s next webinar will be focused on “Addressing CBCT Radiation Exposure” and will be hosted on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 1:00 PM ET. To register for the June 19th webinar, click here.
To view RadSite’s on-demand webinars, check out RadSite's webinar page (https://radsitequality.com/webinars/) or RadSite's YouTube page, where more than 30 complimentary, on-demand webinars are available. To learn more about RadSite, visit www.radsitequality.com.
About RadSite™ (www.RadSiteQuality.com)
Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. RadSite is also recognized by over 300 payers and has accredited over 1,500 imaging suppliers. The accreditation agency’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.
