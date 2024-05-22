Two leading producers join forces to create Next-Gen Military Action Series Franchise
Jason Kozup Producer Action Actor Stuntman Model Joins Forces with James Fox CEO of Dawnrunner to develop the next James Bond 007, Bourne and Wick Franchise!
They are pushing the limits of spacecraft and exploration, journeying through the cosmic neighborhood, giving us our first direct look into space beyond our star”NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two Leading Producers Join Forces to Create Next-Gen Military Action Hero Franchise
— www.nasa.com
Two powerhouse producers, Jason Kozup of Starfall LLC and James Fox of Dawnrunner LLC www.dawnrunner.com, have announced their collaboration on a new global military super action hero series. This partnership is set to bring a fresh and exciting take on the popular genre, with the potential to rival the likes of James Bond, John Wick, Mission Impossible, and Jason Bourne.
Kozup and Fox, both known for their successful track records in producing action-packed films, have joined forces to create a new franchise that will captivate audiences worldwide. With their combined expertise and vision, the duo is set to deliver a next-generation action hero that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.
"We are thrilled to announce our partnership and the development of this new franchise," said Kozup. "Our goal is to create a character that will not only entertain but also inspire and resonate with audiences globally."
Fox added, "We are excited to bring a fresh and modern take on the military action hero genre. Our team is dedicated to delivering high-quality content that will keep viewers coming back for more."
The project is currently in the early stages of development, with no official release date announced yet. However, with the combined talents of Kozup and Fox, fans can expect an epic and thrilling franchise that will set a new standard for the genre.
Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting collaboration between Starfall LLC and Dawnrunner LLC. This is one united force that is sure to make a mark in the world of action films
Jason kozup
Starfall LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Troy Achilles