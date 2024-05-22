Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,001 in the last 365 days.

Two leading producers join forces to create Next-Gen Military Action Series Franchise

Jason Kozup James Fox

Jason Kozup and James Fox with Dawnrunner LLC join Forces!

Jason Kozup Producer Action Actor Stuntman Model Joins Forces with James Fox CEO of Dawnrunner to develop the next James Bond 007, Bourne and Wick Franchise!

They are pushing the limits of spacecraft and exploration, journeying through the cosmic neighborhood, giving us our first direct look into space beyond our star”
— www.nasa.com
NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two Leading Producers Join Forces to Create Next-Gen Military Action Hero Franchise

Two powerhouse producers, Jason Kozup of Starfall LLC and James Fox of Dawnrunner LLC www.dawnrunner.com, have announced their collaboration on a new global military super action hero series. This partnership is set to bring a fresh and exciting take on the popular genre, with the potential to rival the likes of James Bond, John Wick, Mission Impossible, and Jason Bourne.

Kozup and Fox, both known for their successful track records in producing action-packed films, have joined forces to create a new franchise that will captivate audiences worldwide. With their combined expertise and vision, the duo is set to deliver a next-generation action hero that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership and the development of this new franchise," said Kozup. "Our goal is to create a character that will not only entertain but also inspire and resonate with audiences globally."

Fox added, "We are excited to bring a fresh and modern take on the military action hero genre. Our team is dedicated to delivering high-quality content that will keep viewers coming back for more."

The project is currently in the early stages of development, with no official release date announced yet. However, with the combined talents of Kozup and Fox, fans can expect an epic and thrilling franchise that will set a new standard for the genre.

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting collaboration between Starfall LLC and Dawnrunner LLC. This is one united force that is sure to make a mark in the world of action films

Jason kozup
Starfall LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

Troy Achilles

You just read:

Two leading producers join forces to create Next-Gen Military Action Series Franchise

Distribution channels: Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more