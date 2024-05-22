Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Nubeqa, darolutamide, Date of authorisation: 27/03/2020, Revision: 5, Status: Authorised

Nubeqa was compared with placebo (a dummy treatment) in one ongoing main study involving 1,509 men with non-metastatic cancer of the prostate. The main measure of effectiveness was how long patients lived before their cancer spread to other parts of the body. Patients treated with Nubeqa lived for an average of 40 months without the cancer spreading, compared with around 18 months for patients given placebo.

In a second main study involving 1,306 men with metastatic, hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, around 63% of patients given Nubeqa were alive 4 years after starting treatment compared with 50% of those who were given placebo. Both Nubeqa and placebo were given together with docetaxel and androgen deprivation therapy.

