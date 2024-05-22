Yakima County treatment provider suspended due to crossing professional boundaries with a minor patient

For immediate release: May 22, 2024 (24-056)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – State health officials suspended the credential of Yakima County substance use disorder professional trainee Brittany Roy (CO61169359) pending further legal action.

Charges state that Roy committed unprofessional conduct when she crossed professional boundaries with a minor patient. Roy was arrested for communicating with the minor patient with sexually suggestive messages.

Roy cannot practice in Washington until the charges against her credential are resolved. She has 20 days to respond to the charges and to request a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

