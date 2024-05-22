The Beach Gallery: Keansburg's Newest Dining and Art Destination
Keansburg, NJ—The Beach Gallery announces its grand opening, offering dining, art, and social experiences as Keansburg's premier destination.KEANSBURG, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beach Gallery, a newly opened multi-purpose establishment, proudly announces its grand opening, ushering in a fresh wave of revitalization for the community of Keansburg. Offering an eclectic mix of dining, art, and social experiences, The Beach Gallery is set to become the premier destination for locals and visitors alike.
A Unique Three-Floor Experience
The Beach Gallery is divided into three distinct sections, each with its unique ambiance and offerings:
First Floor – Lobby and Future Café:
Currently serving as the main lobby, this space will soon transform into a cozy café, opening in June. The café will offer a variety of specialty coffee drinks, fresh juices, and quick bites. With comfortable seating and a warm, inviting atmosphere, it will be the perfect spot to start the day or catch up with friends.
Second Floor – Upscale Brunch Venue:
The second floor is open from Wednesday to Sunday, 8 AM to 3 PM, and soon every day. It will delight guests with a delectable breakfast and brunch menu. The cozy, family-oriented ambiance, combined with a touch of elegance, ensures a memorable dining experience for families, friends, and brunch enthusiasts.
Third Floor – High-End Bar and Rooftop Lounge:
The third floor features a sophisticated yet relaxed vibe and houses the bar, complete with an outdoor patio offering breathtaking views of the bay and NYC Open from 3 PM to 11:30 PM, Wednesday through Thursday, 3 PM to 12 AM Friday and Saturday, and Sunday from 12 PM to 10 PM, this space is ideal for unwinding after a long day or enjoying live music or DJ sets on select nights. The bar boasts an extensive selection of specialty drinks crafted by skilled bartenders, complemented by high-end bar food options prepared by a masterful chef.
Introducing The Monet Tea Room
Coming soon in June, The Monet Tea Room will be a highlight on the main restaurant floor. This enchanting, floral-themed space features a whimsical ambiance and a captivating beach landscape mural. Guests can enjoy a traditional tea service featuring a variety of high-quality teas from around the world, along with delectable towers of pastries and tea sandwiches.
With a private patio and seating for up to 30 guests, The Monet Tea Room is versatile and perfect for intimate gatherings such as bridal showers, baby showers, birthdays, and even as a bridal suite.
Celebrating Local Art
The Beach Gallery supports local artists and fosters a vibrant arts community. The venue will feature a rotating display of artworks from local artists in Northern New Jersey, changing bi-monthly to keep the space fresh and engaging. Each piece of art will be available for sale, giving patrons the opportunity to bring home a piece of the local art scene.
Additionally, the establishment will host art showings and events to celebrate new artists, providing a unique and engaging way for patrons to experience the art and meet the creators behind it. This commitment to the arts ensures that every visit to The Beach Gallery offers a new and exciting visual experience.
A Community Hub
The Beach Gallery is more than just a dining destination; it is a beacon of community engagement and revitalization. As Keansburg undergoes redevelopment, the venue is at the forefront of this transformation, creating job opportunities and contributing to the local economy. The mission is to energize the community, making Keansburg a vibrant place to live, work, and visit.
Grand Opening
The Beach Gallery is the intersection where dining, art, and community come together. The Beach Gallery team invites the community to celebrate the grand opening of this unique space that promises to be a cornerstone of Keansburg’s cultural and social scene.
For more information, visit www.beachgallerykeansburg.com.
Janna Epstein
The Brunch Galllery
+1 845-608-7530
Hello@tbgnj.com
