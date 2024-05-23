Congresswoman Yadira Caraveo (CO–08) Joins Pediatric and Adult Hydrocephalus Caucus to Advocate for Affected Families
The Hydrocephalus Association proudly announces that Congresswoman Yadira Caraveo (CO-08) has joined the Congressional Hydrocephalus Caucus
As a doctor in Congress, I’m proudly working with both parties to improve the affordability and accessibility of the healthcare services that working Americans rely on.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hydrocephalus Association proudly announces that Congresswoman Yadira Caraveo (CO-08) has joined the Congressional Pediatric and Adult Hydrocephalus Caucus.
As the first member of the Caucus from Colorado, Congresswoman Caraveo will play a crucial role in advocating for increased awareness, funding, and support for pediatric and adult hydrocephalus patients. With her background as a pediatrician, Representative Caraveo brings valuable insight into the challenges faced by pediatric patients as they transition to the adult healthcare system. Her membership will enhance the Caucus with her medical expertise.
"We're thrilled to welcome Congresswoman Caraveo to the Pediatric and Adult Hydrocephalus Caucus," said Diana Gray, President and CEO, Hydrocephalus Association. "Her dedication to representing the hydrocephalus community in CO-08 underscores the urgency for critical research, improved diagnostic procedures, treatment options, and enhanced care for those affected by this condition."
Hydrocephalus affects over one million Americans. The only known treatment for hydrocephalus is brain surgery. Anyone at any time can develop the condition from a traumatic brain injury, brain infection, tumor, or, for unknown reasons, as part of the aging process. One in 770 babies develop hydrocephalus each year. Over 800,000 seniors in the U.S. are estimated to have normal pressure hydrocephalus, though the majority are undiagnosed or misdiagnosed as having Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s.
The most common surgical treatment for hydrocephalus is the placement of a shunt to drain excess cerebrospinal fluid from the brain, which has one of the highest failure rates of any medical device on the market. There are approximately 10,000 pediatric hospital admissions for shunt malfunctions each year. Hydrocephalus and a shunt can mean a lifetime of multiple brain surgeries. Dozens of brain surgeries are common and 100 or more is not unheard of.
“As a doctor in Congress, I’m proudly working with both parties to improve the affordability and accessibility of the healthcare services that working Americans rely on,” said Congresswoman Caraveo. “I’m proud to join the bipartisan Congressional Pediatric and Adult Hydrocephalus Caucus, and I look forward to working collaboratively to confront this chronic condition with more resources, better care, and innovative treatments. I am eager to work with my colleagues on behalf of the many Americans who suffer from hydrocephalus.”
"We're so excited to welcome Congresswoman Caraveo to the Caucus, representing hundreds of Coloradans who participate in the Denver Walk each year. As a pediatrician, she brings invaluable insight into the challenges faced by pediatric patients with chronic conditions. We're especially excited that the 2025 walk will be held in Thornton, Colorado, located in Colorado's 8th district." Phyllis Rogers, Chair of the Denver WALK to End Hydrocephalus.
The Caucus serves to inform the congressional community about the needs of those living with hydrocephalus, their families, and caregivers. This includes funding for research from the National Institutes of Health and Department of Defense and other key health policy priorities impacting the community such as Medicare and Medicaid access, special education, and rehabilitation services.
For further information on Congresswoman Caraveo’s commitment to the Pediatric and Adult Hydrocephalus Caucus, please contact Davis Kaderli at 240-483-4884 or advocacy@hydroassoc.org.
About the Hydrocephalus Association:
Founded in 1983 by parents of children with hydrocephalus, the Hydrocephalus Association has grown to become the nation’s largest and most widely respected organization dedicated to hydrocephalus. The Hydrocephalus Association began funding research in 2009. Since then, HA has committed over $14 million to research, making it the largest nonprofit, non-governmental funder of hydrocephalus research in the U.S. For more information, visit www.hydroassoc.org.
Davis Kaderli
Hydrocephalus Association
+1 240-483-4884
