MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, May 13, 2024, to Monday, May 20, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, May 13, 2024, through Monday, May 20, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 50 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, May 13, 2024

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Gregory E. Hamilton, of Southeast, D.C., for Pistol License Violation and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed. CCN: 24-071-720

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Elijah Hinton-El, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-071-853

Tuesday, May 14, 2024

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Suitland Parkway & Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old William Lisenby, of Lorton, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. CCN: 24-072-103

A Springfield Armory XDS .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of L Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-072-163

A BB gun was recovered in the 400 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-072-172

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Rodney Dufour, of Northwest, D.C., for Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-072-399

A Hi-Point C9 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of Raleigh Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Albert Stackhouse, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-072-403

A “Ghost Gun” assault rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 24-072-465

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Adil Talib Abdur-Rahim, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-072-479

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 24-072-498

Wednesday, May 15, 2024

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-072-636

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 4300 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 24-072-645

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Jahru Gathers, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-072-716

A Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Calvin Timorthy Allen, of Northwest, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Pistol and Manufacture, Distribute, Dispense, or Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 24-072-775

A Walther PPQ M2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of K Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Kelvin Jenkins, of Suitland, MD, for Pistol License Violation and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-072-790

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun, and a Glock .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 500 block of Parkland Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-072-826

A Glock 31 .357 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-072-853

A Heckler & Koch HK .45 caliber handgun and a Heckler & Koch VP-9SK 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1500 block of Harry Thomas Way, Northeast. CCN: 24-073-118

Thursday, May 16, 2024

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Ames Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Anthony Lamont Washington, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (Crime of Violence), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, National Firearms Act, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-073-439

A .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 4700 block of Berkely Terrace, Northwest. CCN: 24-073-480

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of L Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Distribution of Marijuana while Armed, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-073-598

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-073-649

Two Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handguns, a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, and a Hammerli Arms .22 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the Unit block of P Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 33-year-old Adolphus Alwin Alexander, of no fixed address, and 36-year-old Yesenia Bracero, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Assault on a Police Officer (Simple Assault), Destruction of Property, Obstructing Justice, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, and Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 24-073-685

Friday, May 17, 2024

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock BB gun, and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2300 block of Ainger Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Myiesha Coleman, of Laurel, MD, 23-year-old Jayonte Dugger, of Northeast, D.C., and 25-year-old Kelvin Stoddard, of Southeast, ,D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Possession of a BB gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-073-762

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Charles Washington, of Suitland, MD, for Simple Assault, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-073-925

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 24-074-132

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 2700 block of Langston Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Omar Rahman Armstrong, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 24-074-162

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Corbin Eppinger Flaherty, of Kensington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-074-200

A Taurus GX4 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 14th Street & Girard Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Clarence Carter, of Bladensburg, MD, for Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-074-267

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Valley Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Darryl Yates, of Southeast, D.C., for Endangerment with a Firearm, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Resisting Arrest, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons. CCN: 24-074-331

Saturday, May 18, 2024

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of N Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Trayvon A. Nelson, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-074-337

A Ruger P-89 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Donnelle Eugene Cheeks, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-074-514

A Rohm RG 14 .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1400 block of Buchanon Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-074-633

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 500 block of Hobart Place, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old Ricardo Spriggs, of Northwest, D.C., and 19-year-old Xavier Knight, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol/Public Intoxication, and Possession of Implements of a Crime. CCN: 24-074-806

Sunday, May 19, 2024

A Springfield Armory Hellcat Pro 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5400 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-165-462

A Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of Prospect Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-075-144

A Springfield Armory Hellcat Pro 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5400 block of East Capital Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Amari Dorsey, of Southeast, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute A Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, No Permit, Leaving after Colliding, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-075-212

An Anderson AM-15 5.56 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1800 block of Rosedale Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-075-228

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Jaishon Chambers, of New Carrolton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-075-278

Monday, May 20, 2024

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Langston Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Shaquan Davis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 24-075-996

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

###