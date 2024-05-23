Cantourage and Portocanna enter into strategic partnership: More high-quality cannabis for Germany and Europe
BERLIN, BERLIN, DEUTSCHLAND, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Cantourage has increased revenue in April 2024 by around 160% compared to the same month last year
- Portocanna to process cannabis flowers for Cantourage for all European target markets in the future, enabling Cantourage to increase its processing capacity by up to six tons per year
- Exclusive cooperation complements Cantourage’s existing in-house production in Germany (capacity of around seven to eight tons per year)
- In addition to processing the cannabis flowers from Cantourage’s existing and future cultivation partners, the collaboration will also enable Portocanna to bring many additional strains to Germany
Cantourage Group SE (hereinafter “Cantourage,” ISIN: DE000A3DSV01), a leading European company for the production and distribution of cannabis, and Portocanna, a Portuguese company specializing in the processing of medical cannabis, today announce the launch of their exclusive strategic partnership. Portocanna’s state-of-the-art production facility will serve as an additional processing site for Cantourage’s cannabis flowers from more than 65 cultivation partners in 18 countries. With the two strains “Supreme Diesel” and “Fiji Sunset” from Cantourage’s cultivation partner Green Karat, the first two products processed at Portocanna are now available in German pharmacies.
Cantourage recently expanded their own production facility in Germany, increasing its processing capacity to seven to eight tons of cannabis flowers per year. In the wake of legalization in Germany and the continued growth of other medical markets, Cantourage recorded strong revenue growth of around 160% in April compared to the same month last year. To meet the associated demand, production in Germany will now be supplemented by the partnership with Portocanna, adding up to an additional six tons of cannabis flowers per year that can be produced in Portugal. The company's total capacity to supply cannabis flowers to its European target markets will thus increase to up to 14 tons per year.
Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage, is delighted with the new opportunities: “Since day one, our credo has been that everyone involved in the value chain should concentrate on the steps that they do best. Our growers have been successfully supplying domestic medical and recreational markets with their products for years and know every little detail about their flowers. We are delighted to be able to improve the security of supply in the currently very dynamic growth in demand by working together with Portocanna.”
Besides the additional production route, the partnership will also enable Cantourage to exclusively distribute Portocanna’s own product line “Hexacan”, under which Portocanna brings together the products of numerous growers from Portugal and Spain. The first two varieties are already available and will be supplemented by numerous others in the months to come.
“We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with such a reputable partner as Cantourage. Their expertise and shared values align perfectly with our commitment to excellence. Together, we will improve and secure a more efficient supply chain management system to benefit the entire industry. Cantourage’s established track record will complement Portocanna’s commitment to delivering top-quality products. By joining forces, both companies aim to set new standards in supply chain management, ensuring consistent, reliable, and efficient delivery of cannabis products.” commented Amit Edri, CEO of Portocanna.
About Cantourage
Cantourage is a leading European producer and distributor of cannabis flowers and cannabis-based medicinal preparations and drugs. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2019 by industry pioneers Norman Ruchholtz, Dr. Florian Holzapfel and Patrick Hoffmann. With an experienced management team and its “Fast Track Access'' platform, Cantourage enables producers from around the world to become part of the growing European medical cannabis market faster, easier and more cost-effectively by processing and distributing their cannabis raw materials and extracts. In this context, Cantourage ensures compliance with the highest European pharmaceutical quality standards at all times. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade products in all relevant market segments: dried flower, extracts, dronabinol and cannabidiol. Cantourage was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 11 November 2022 and is listed under ticker symbol “HIGH”.
More information: www.cantourage.com/en
About Portocanna
Portocanna aims to become the leading medical cannabis processor in Europe. With a 3,000 sqm EU-GMP certified facility, an in-house R&D lab, and the largest cannabis logistics center in the EU, the company is supported by a highly skilled and experienced team. After successfully launching medical cannabis products in Germany and the UK, and with a product soon to be introduced in the Portuguese market, Portocanna is focused on expanding its portfolio in these key markets. Additionally, the company is actively pursuing growth opportunities in other European regions. With 25 proprietary cannabis cultivars developed and registered, along with significant R&D investments, Portocanna is pioneering innovative delivery methods.
This announcement does not constitute a public offer or an advertisement for a public offer to sell securities, in particular not within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation).
Klaas Geller
