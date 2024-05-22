Wildlife Alliance Holds “Cardamoms Forever” Exhibition on the Beauty of the Rainforest
Exhibits draw large crowd and showcase a treasure of Cambodia
Wildlife Alliance delivers hands-on direct protection to 1.7 million hectares of the Cardamom Rainforest landscape. We aim to preserve one of Southeast Asia’s last unfragmented rainforests.”PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wildlife Alliance, a leading conservation organization based in Cambodia, held a highly successful exhibition of photographs in collaboration with Murals for Cambodia (MFC) to raise awareness of the beauty and plight of the Cardamom Mountains Rainforest. Held at FT and AIR (Sra Art) Gallery, the exhibition drew attention to one of Southeast Asia's last unfragmented rainforests, showcasing breathtaking images of the Cardamom Mountains, thriving wildlife, and the indigenous people who work so tirelessly to protect it.
Like all Forests, the Cardamoms are essential in the fight against climate change: they absorb carbon dioxide, regulate rainfall, provide habitats for thousands of important species, and keep air currents cool. The Cardamoms are also home to thousands of indigenous people whose very survival depends on a healthy rainforest.
Speaking on the success of the exhibit, Wildlife Alliance founder and CEO, Dr Suwanna Gauntlett said, “We are thrilled to have had this exhibit on the incredible beauty of the Cardamoms. It reminds us that the breathtaking splendor of the rainforest, its wildlife, and its people must never be taken for granted.”
Dr Gauntlett continued, “Wildlife Alliance delivers hands-on direct protection to 1.7 million hectares of the Cardamom Rainforest landscape. We aim to preserve one of Southeast Asia’s last unfragmented rainforests. Forest, wildlife, and humans can co-exist and live in harmony. We need to work hard to achieve it.”
FONKi, founder and curator of FT Gallery in Phnom Penh, said, “We believe that cities and villages thrive when they are full of art and have engaged stakeholders and active spaces. Our mission is to activate spaces and spread colors of life to strengthen communities and nurture and add value to the Cambodian art market. This harmonious endeavor bridges communities, cultivating a profound appreciation for Cambodia's remarkable biodiversity."
Tragically, logging is having devastating impacts on the Cardamom Rainforest, including deforestation, disruption of the water cycle, soil erosion, and threats to indigenous peoples’ way of life.
Wildlife Alliance is preparing to reintroduce wild tigers into the heart of Cardamoms Forest. This exhibition helped to promote the need to preserve the forest and all wildlife in it, especially the tigers that will be re-introduced. It aimed to educate everyone about the importance of tigers in wild habitats and the necessity of preventing poaching and snaring of wildlife.
About Wildlife Alliance
The international NGO Wildlife Alliance was founded by Dr Suwanna Gauntlett to offer direct protection to forests and wildlife through cutting-edge conservation programs. The organization provides technical assistance and critical thinking to governments and strives for stakeholder consensus in achieving solutions to multiple environmental threats, including animal trafficking, economic land concessions for agro-industrial plantations and mining, and community encroachment on forestland. Wildlife Alliance is the leader in direct action in the Southeast Asian tropical belt.
