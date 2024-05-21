When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 21, 2024 FDA Publish Date: May 22, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential or Undeclared Allergen - Egg Company Name: County Road Seafood Inc. Brand Name: County Road Seafood Product Description: Crab Cake 2 Pack 4 Ounce package

Company Announcement

County Road Seafood, LLC., of Belhaven, NC – May 21, 2024, is voluntarily recalling County Road Seafood Crab Cake 2 Pack 4 Ounce package because this product contains undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

On 5/15/24 the firm was notified by the North Carolina Depart of Agriculture and Consumer Services that the product does not list egg on the label. The product contains mayonnaise which is made from eggs and utilizes whole eggs as a binder.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The product was distributed between August 26, 2022 – May 9, 2024. There are no UPC or lot codes for this product. This product is vacuum sealed in clear plastic sold to distributor and retail facilities in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Consumers with egg allergies/sensitivities that have purchased this product are urged not to consume them and discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Richard Newman at 252-494-8125, Monday - Friday, 8AM - 5PM EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.