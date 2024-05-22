Governor Hochul Continues Tackling Youth Mental Health Crisis with Nation-Leading Efforts to Protect and Support Young People

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Youth today are facing many unique pressures. By expanding the mental health services available in the community and at school, we can ensure these young New Yorkers have access to the meaningful and timely assistance that can help them through the behavioral health issues they encounter. Governor Hochul listens to our youth and provides them with the support they can rely on to address their mental health concerns.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James said, “Children’s mental health and privacy should not be jeopardized and monetized. Young New Yorkers are struggling with record levels of anxiety and depression, and this legislation is the best way forward to protect children online and I am confident it will stand up to legal scrutiny. I applaud the bill sponsors and thank Governor Hochul for closely coordinating with my office to move this legislation forward and raise awareness of this important issue. I am proud that New York is once again leading the way on advancing historic and impactful legislation, and hope other states follow suit so all children will benefit from these commonsense protections.”

State Senator Andrew Goundardes said, “From city to state, New York is collectively taking charge to protect kids online, and I applaud Governor Hochul for prioritizing the SAFE for Kids Act and the NY Child Data Protection Act in the final weeks of legislative session. Parents across the state, regardless of party politics, support common sense, effective guardrails to protect children and teens on social media. Big Tech can spend all the money they want to defend their profits, but New Yorkers know a safer digital world is possible.”

Assemblymember Nily Rozic said, “We must do all that we can to protect our kids from the harmful influence of addictive algorithms and unchecked data collection, including passing the SAFE for Kids Act and the NY Child Data Protection Act this legislative session. By doing so, we unequivocally signal that New York is taking the lead and putting the wellbeing and safety of New York children at the forefront. I thank Governor Hochul, Attorney General James, and Senator Gounardes for their steadfast efforts in order to protect young people in the digital age.”

New York State United Teachers President Melinda Person said, “Teachers know a lot about social media and its impact because it comes into our classrooms. Bullying and students’ inability to focus during class is something that comes up on every school visit that I have across the state. Our members don't want to be the cellphone police or to be constantly confiscating phones from kids. We need the state to take action to address these addictive algorithms, help our students get the support that they need, and get this problem under control.”

Mekka Vasquez, a high school student from Schenectady County, said, “For kids these days, social media is part of our life – but it can also be too distracting, overwhelming and stressful. I’m glad the Governor and lawmakers are taking action on this issue because every kid across our state should be safe on social media.”