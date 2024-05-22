Governor Abbott Announces $17 Million Grant For Rural Hospitals

TEXAS, May 22 - May 22, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is awarding $17 million in grant funding to eligible hospitals to continue improving healthcare services for rural communities. The Texas Rural Hospital Financial Stabilization Grant will provide qualifying hospitals $100,000 to $375,000 over a two-year period.

“The State of Texas continues to provide crucial funding and resources to rural hospitals so we can more effectively serve Texans in their communities,” said Governor Abbott. “This $17 million in grant funding will help ensure Texans from every corner of the state have greater access to the quality healthcare services they need and deserve. I thank the Texas Health and Human Services Commission for their tireless work to expand healthcare access in our rural communities. Together, we will continue to build a healthier, stronger Texas.”

“I thank Governor Abbott and state lawmakers for this important funding,” said Texas Health and Human Services Executive Commissioner Cecile Erwin Young. “Rural hospitals are a critical part of the healthcare system in Texas, and HHSC is proud to facilitate initiatives like this to support Texans and our rural communities.”

HHSC provides grant funding and administers programs for rural hospitals in alignment with the Rural Hospital Services Strategic Plan, which aims to ensure rural Texans have access to hospital services.

Qualified rural hospitals have until Friday, June 21, to register and apply for the grant and submit the required documentation. Applications can be submitted through the HHSC Rural Hospital Program Grants Portal here: orhfcgrants.smapply.us.

Grant awards are based on a rural hospital’s financial need and can be used to:

Supplement operational expenses

Repay debt

Make facility repairs

Buy or rent equipment

For more information on the rural hospital grant and other related programs, visit the HHSC Rural Hospital Finance and Coordination webpage.