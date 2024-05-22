Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,032 in the last 365 days.

Maine Storm Recovery: Keep in Touch, Stay on Track

Although the deadline to apply for FEMA assistance for the January 9-13 severe storms has passed, we are still available to help applicants. 

If you have already applied for FEMA assistance, you can ask questions, update your contact information and application, get advice on appealing a FEMA determination and submit required documentation.

Document can be submitted by:

  • Logging into your account at DisasterAssistance.gov
  • Standard Mail: P.O. Box 10055 Attn: FEMA Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055 
  • Fax 1-800-827-8112 (Cover sheet required).

While the disaster recovery centers are no longer open, applicants can reach FEMA by calling toll-free 800-621-3362 or going online to DisasterAssistance.gov. The phone line is open daily from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. ET, (press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language).  If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

If you need assistance with your online account, please call 800-745-0243.

 

You just read:

Maine Storm Recovery: Keep in Touch, Stay on Track

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more