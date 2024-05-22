Aged to Perfection: Yéyo Debuts Exclusive Single Barrel Tequila Reposado for 2024
Experience Yéyo's 2024 limited-edition Reposado, aged in Colombian White Oak rum barrels for a smooth, rich flavor. Available June 2024 in select markets.ARANDAS, JALISCO, MEXICO, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yéyo Tequila, renowned for its innovative approach to distillation and commitment to craftsmanship, is thrilled to announce the release of its 2024 limited-edition Reposado, aged in specially selected single dark rum barrels. This exceptional release promises to transport tequila enthusiasts on a sensory journey, capturing the essence of tropical and traditional aging methods.
A Flavor Adventure Like No Other
Imagine a tequila that’s been aging in a single dark rum barrel, absorbing its complex flavors and aromas. That’s exactly what Yéyo has created with their 2024 limited-edition Reposado, a one-of-a-kind spirit that will take your taste buds on a flavor adventure.
Breaking away from the conventional use of ex-whisky or bourbon barrels, Yéyo has chosen to age their Tequila Reposado in single Colombian White Oak dark rum barrels, flown in especially for this unique aging technique. This departure from tradition results in a tequila that is smooth, rich, and full of character.
A Symphony of Flavor and Innovation
At Yéyo, the pursuit of excellence extends beyond just the choice of barrel. The team infuses their fermentation process with a touch of musical magic, playing classical music for 190 hours. This approach enhances the yeast’s expression of aroma, resulting in a relaxed and refined tequila with a touch of musical elegance.
Exclusive Releases: Traditional and Tropical Editions
After aging in these barrels for up to 7 months, only a small number of the distillate barrels are selected by Master Distiller Sergio Cruz for release each year. For 2024, Yéyo Tequila announces the release of its Reposado aged in unique single barrels, available in both Traditional and Tropical Editions. Only 14 barrels of each edition will be released, promising an exclusive treasure for both tequila aficionados and collectors alike.
Traditional Edition Barrels have a fascinating backstory, having previously held single barrel rum. Distilled using water sourced from a volcanic aquifer and aged for five years, these barrels contribute to the unique character of our tequila.
Tropical Edition Barrels involve aging five distinct rums from various small distilleries over a five-year period. Expertly blended by a renowned master blending company, these barrels impart flavors of woody notes, caramel, vanilla, coconut, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
Availability and Pricing
With only 999 cases available for June 2024, the SRP of a 750mL bottle is $69.99-$79.99. It will be available in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Kansas, Florida, New Jersey, Illinois, Arkansas, North Carolina, and online and in Western Canada. It’s the perfect sipping tequila, bottled at 80 proof (40% ABV) and free of additives.
About Yéyo Tequila
The legacy of Yéyo is intertwined with Master Distiller Sergio Cruz and the Vivanco family, who have tended their agave plantations for five generations. Since 1994, with Destilería El Ranchito, they have continued to push the boundaries of tequila-making by marrying tradition and innovation. This dedication is palpable in every bottle of Yéyo, a tequila made for aficionados who appreciate the love, travel, family, and experience poured into every drop.
