FEMA Hiring in Ohio to Support Tornado Recovery

COLUMBUS – FEMA is hiring Ohio residents to support the March 14 tornado recovery effort.

Qualified candidates with diverse backgrounds and a desire to serve are needed immediately. These temporary positions start as 120-day appointments and may be extended depending on the needs of the recovery mission.

FEMA is accepting applications for 11 positions in and around the Columbus area, ranging from administrative and logistics work to coordinating recovery support with local voluntary agency partners and helping survivors navigate their application process with FEMA.

To see all open positions, visit usajobs.gov and type the keywords “local hire” and enter “Ohio” for the location. Detailed information is provided for each position, including pay and benefits.

Hiring locally helps build FEMA’s disaster recovery workforce. Many career FEMA employees began as local hires.

All applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age or older, and possess a high school diploma or GED. If the position description instructs you to email your application, the subject line of your email must include the title of the position for which you wish to be considered. Your resume should also clearly indicate the position you’re applying for. Individuals will be required to pass a background investigation that includes finger printing and credit check. Employees are also required to participate in mandatory direct deposit/electronic funds transfer for salary payment. If you are found qualified, you may be called to participate in an interview. FEMA is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Ohio, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4777.