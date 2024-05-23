InterActive Circle and The Agency Builder appoints Alan Littman as Chief Revenue Officer
Fueling growth and innovation for digital marketers and agency ownershipMINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN, US, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To ensure future success empowering businesses to grow and redefine their digital marketing capabilities, InterActive Circle and The Agency Builder are expanding their leadership team.
InterActive Circle, a leading digital marketing agency, and The Agency Builder, a revolutionary platform for launching and scaling digital marketing agencies, are thrilled to announce Alan Littman’s appointment as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).
In his role, Alan will leverage his extensive experience and proven track record to spearhead new revenue generation initiatives for both companies. He brings a unique blend of knowledge of sales and marketing technology and qualitative process engineering to the position.
Clients of all sizes have benefited from his ability to scale revenue efficiently, including Oracle Retail, Insite Software (now Optimizely), Digital River, Agile Frameworks, IBT, Inc., and Rahr Corp.
"We are delighted to welcome Alan," said Shane M. Dunn, CEO and Founder of InterActive Circle and The Agency Builder. "His strategic vision and proven leadership will play a pivotal role in driving our growth and success in the digital marketing landscape."
"We are excited about the future of InterActive Circle and The Agency Builder under Alan's leadership," added John Hoeft, President of InterActive Circle and The Agency Builder. "With Alan's expertise and our talented executive team, we are well-positioned to achieve our goals, drive innovation in the digital marketing industry, and deliver unmatched value to our clients."
Meet the other members of the leadership team dedicated to your success:
Shane M. Dunn – CEO and Founder: A pioneering digital entrepreneur, Shane founded InterActive Circle to solve critical challenges in digital marketing implementation and business development and now helps companies achieve industry-leading revenues. As an in-demand consultant and leader at The Agency Builder, he helps others launch and grow digital marketing brands.
John Hoeft – President: With 25 years of experience in marketing technology, data visualization, advertising, media, and publishing, John brings expertise in developing innovative agency operating systems, impactful go-to-market strategies, and content marketing initiatives. His work ensures clients benefit from cutting-edge solutions and effective approaches, driving their success in a competitive landscape.
Scott Loe – Strategic Advisor: Specializing in driving growth for private and family-owned businesses, Scott offers deep insights as a former private equity investor turned strategic executive. Scott's expertise in simplifying financial disciplines, challenging the status quo, and uncovering opportunities across industries will benefit the digital agencies we launch and optimize and ensure their long-term success.
For more information about InterActive Circle and The Agency Builder, please visit www.iacircle.com and www.theagencybuilder.com.
