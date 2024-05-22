Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,652 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,029 in the last 365 days.

Mind responds to announcement of General Election on 04 July

In response to the news that the General Election will take place on 4 July 2024, Dr Sarah Hughes, Chief Executive of Mind, said:

“There will be a lot of talk about big problems and tough choices this election campaign. But prioritising the nation’s mental health and committing to concrete policies should be a simple choice for all parties.

“The cost-of-living crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic and growing levels of poverty have put unprecedented strain on too many people. All this combined with a mental health system that is creaking under ever increasing levels of need and long waiting lists, means there is an urgent need for action.

"There are clear solutions that would have an immediate impact on people’s lives, from reforming the outdated Mental Health Act and investing in and improving mental health services, to reforming our benefits system and sick pay to ensure our social safety net works for people with a mental health problem.

“Fixing the mental health crisis will be tough, but it is possible and must be prioritised. And if the next UK government get it right, lives will be transformed."

You just read:

Mind responds to announcement of General Election on 04 July

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more