Mind responds to announcement of General Election on 04 July

In response to the news that the General Election will take place on 4 July 2024, Dr Sarah Hughes, Chief Executive of Mind, said:

“There will be a lot of talk about big problems and tough choices this election campaign. But prioritising the nation’s mental health and committing to concrete policies should be a simple choice for all parties.

“The cost-of-living crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic and growing levels of poverty have put unprecedented strain on too many people. All this combined with a mental health system that is creaking under ever increasing levels of need and long waiting lists, means there is an urgent need for action.

"There are clear solutions that would have an immediate impact on people’s lives, from reforming the outdated Mental Health Act and investing in and improving mental health services, to reforming our benefits system and sick pay to ensure our social safety net works for people with a mental health problem.

“Fixing the mental health crisis will be tough, but it is possible and must be prioritised. And if the next UK government get it right, lives will be transformed."