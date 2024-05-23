Innovative Wellness Inc. Hosts "Journey to Wellness" Event: An Evening of Empowerment and Enlightenment
Our goal is to create an environment where individuals feel empowered to take charge of their health.”WALNUT CREEK, CA, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative Wellness Inc. is delighted to invite the community to its upcoming event, "Journey to Wellness," an evening dedicated to empowerment, enlightenment, and connection. The event will take place on June 6th from 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM at 2255 Ygnacio Valley Road, Suite T, Walnut Creek, CA, 94598 (2nd Floor).
— Rachael Cabreira, Founder and CEO
"Journey to Wellness" is set to showcase the latest services and offerings at Innovative Wellness Inc., providing attendees with the opportunity to immerse themselves in a variety of health and wellness experiences. The event promises a dynamic agenda designed to inspire and educate. Special promotions and exclusive pricing will be available only on the day of the event.
Event Highlights Include:
🌸 Discover the Latest Services: Explore the newest health and wellness services available at Innovative Wellness Inc., aimed at transforming personal wellness journeys.
🌟 Engage with Expert Providers: Attendees will have the chance to connect with esteemed healthcare professionals, ask questions, and gain valuable insights on Hormone Health, Intimate Rejuvenation Solutions, Weight Wellness Programs, and Naturopathic services.
🎤 Panel Discussion: At 5:30 PM, join a panel discussion featuring Rachael Cabreira, Founder and CEO of Innovative Wellness Inc., and Anti-Aging Specialist, Lacy Nasseh. This session will provide deep insights into the latest trends and solutions in the wellness industry.
🎁 Exciting Raffles: Attendees can participate in surprise raffles for a chance to win amazing prizes, adding an element of excitement to the evening.
💆♀️ Self-Care Opportunities: The event will also feature opportunities for self-care, including relaxing activities and refreshments to ensure a rejuvenating experience.
👭 Bring a Friend: Limited spots are available, and attendees are encouraged to bring a friend to share the experience. Those who do will receive an extra raffle ticket.
“We are excited to welcome the community to our "Journey to Wellness' event,” said Rachael Cabreira, Founder and CEO of Innovative Wellness Inc & Inventor and developer of Fulfillene Intimate Skin Care for Women . “Our goal is to create an environment where individuals feel empowered to take charge of their health, connect with like-minded people, and learn about the innovative services we offer to support their wellness journey.”
For more information and to RSVP, please visit HERE!
About Innovative Wellness Inc.:
Innovative Wellness Inc. is dedicated to offering cutting-edge health and wellness solutions, personalized to meet the unique needs of each individual. With a team of experienced professionals, Innovative Wellness Inc. aims to empower clients to achieve their health goals through comprehensive and integrative approaches. Services include Uro-Gynecology, Bioidentical Hormone Therapy, Sexual Health Treatments, Nutrition and Lifestyle Programs, and more. The practice is affiliated with BASS Medical Group and collaborates with experts to provide holistic and anti-aging healthcare.
Rachael Cabreira, Founder and CEO
Innovative Wellness Inc.
+1 925-954-8209
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram