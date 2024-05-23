The Edward Gorey Charitable Trust Presents Its Second Annual Summer Cocktail Party
The Edward Gorey Summer Cocktail Party returns on July 31, 2024, at the Strand Book Store’s historic Rare Book Room.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Edward Gorey Charitable Trust is thrilled to announce the return of its annual fundraising event, The Edward Gorey Summer Cocktail Party, on July 31, 2024, at the Strand Book Store’s historic Rare Book Room. Following the success of last year's inaugural fundraiser, this year’s event promises a lively evening of revelry and conversation with friends and fans of the widely celebrated eponymous author and artist, who died in 2000. The party will raise funds for the Trust’s archives and operations, and its continuing mission of supporting organizations dedicated to animal welfare, including the Animal Rescue League of Boston, Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, and Bat Conservation International.
Throughout the evening, guests will have an opportunity to enjoy custom-made, Gorey-themed drinks and to mingle with fellow Gorey enthusiasts. Representatives of the Trust will be present to discuss recent news at the organization and the upcoming centenary of Mr. Gorey’s birth in 2025, when new partnerships, programs, and exhibitions will take place during a year-long celebration.
The event will feature a mixed in-person and online auction, including original art, manuscripts, and rare printed materials from Edward Gorey's personal collection. The Trust is also proud to welcome special guest Carol Verburg, whose new book, The Theatrical Adventures of Edward Gorey : Rare Drawings, Scripts, and Stories, will be published by Chronicle Books this fall. Ms. Verburg will speak briefly about her book and her friendship and stage collaborations with Mr. Gorey during the 1990s.
With tickets expected to sell out quickly due to limited availability, the Trust encourages interested attendees to secure their spots early. For tickets and more information, please visit our event page. Further information about the auction will be announced on July 15th.
About the Edward Gorey Charitable Trust:
The mission of the Edward Gorey Charitable Trust is to honor the creative and philanthropic legacy of Edward Gorey through the preservation and promotion of his literary and artistic works and support of the animal welfare causes to which he was devoted.
