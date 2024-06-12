Luxury Presence launches 24/7 service to deliver world-class client support to agents
The launch of our 24/7 support is the first step in meeting our clients where and when it's most convenient for them, with much more to come,”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Presence, a leading prop-tech startup that provides real estate growth marketing solutions to over 12,000 real estate professionals, today announced the launch of its 24/7 client support service and the appointment of Brittany Crawford as its new Director of Support.
— Brittany Crawford
Luxury Presence will now offer around-the-clock chat and email support, with 24/7 phone support rolling out in the near future. “Agents work tirelessly to provide exceptional service to their clients,” said Malte Kramer, Founder and CEO of Luxury Presence. “Making sure they also receive that level of service has always been a top priority for our team. With our expert support now available day and night, we’re there to help anytime our clients need us.”
Director of Support Brittany Crawford will oversee this expanded offering, ensuring her team delivers a world-class service experience at all hours. She comes to Luxury Presence after a decade heading up the acclaimed support team at digital and email marketing solutions provider Constant Contact.
“I’ve led high-performing, award-winning support teams throughout my career, and I’m excited to bring that experience to further elevate the terrific support organization at Luxury Presence. The launch of our 24/7 support is the first step in meeting our clients where and when it's most convenient for them, with much more to come,” said Crawford.
To learn more about Luxury Presence, visit: www.luxurypresence.com
About Luxury Presence
Luxury Presence is a Los Angeles proptech startup that provides growth marketing solutions to over 12,000 agents, teams, and brokerages–including more than 20 of the top 100 Wall Street Journal real estate agents. The company’s award-winning real estate websites, expert marketing solutions, and AI-powered mobile platform help agents attract more business, work more efficiently, and impress their clients. Since launching in 2016, Luxury Presence has raised over $52M. Its notable investors include Zillow Co-Founder Spencer Rascoff, real estate coach Tom Ferry, NBA Champion Dirk Nowitzki, NFL Pro Larry Fitzgerald, Switch Ventures, Toba Capital, and Bessemer Venture Partners. Luxury Presence has a sales and customer support office in Austin, TX. For more information, visit https://www.luxurypresence.com/.
