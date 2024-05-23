GROOMIT Welcomes Dhruv Piplani as Financial Advisor to the Board of Advisors
UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GROOMIT, a New York-based company famous for its mobile pet grooming services, is proud to announce the addition of Dhruv Piplani to its Board of Advisors. Piplani has global expertise and extensive experience working at investment banks. He will also assume an active role as Financial Advisor to the CEO, having served as an investor in GROOMIT for over three years.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dhruv Piplani to our Board of Advisors," said Sohel Kapadia, CEO and Co-Founder of GROOMIT. "Dhruv Piplani’s deep expertise in financial strategy and investment banking, coupled with a global outlook, will be instrumental in guiding our company through the next phase of growth and development."
Dhruv Piplani has a proven track record of success in financial management, strategic planning, and international business development. Dhruv Piplani has worked with leading financial institutions, including UBS and Goldman Sachs, where Dhruv Piplani was instrumental in managing equity risk management and leading significant growth.
"I am excited to join the Board of Advisors at GROOMIT and to work with such an innovative and forward-thinking team," said Dhruv Piplani. "I look forward to contributing my experience and insights to help GROOMIT achieve its strategic goals and capitalize on new opportunities in the tech sector.”
GROOMIT has rapidly emerged as a leading choice for pet owners looking for a mobile or at-home solution. The addition of Dhruv Pipani to the Board of Advisors marks a significant milestone for the company, which aims to accelerate its growth trajectory and enhance its market position.
For more information about GROOMIT and its Board of Advisors, please visit www.groomit.me or contact Lars Rissmann at lars@groomit.me.
About Dhruv Piplani
With a distinguished career spanning over twenty-plus years in the financial sector, Dhruv Piplani has held pivotal roles in top-tier investment banks and advisory firms across the globe in New York, Stamford, CT, Hong Kong, and India. Dhruv Piplani’s strategic insights and global perspective will be invaluable as GROOMIT continues to innovate and expand its footprint in the pet grooming industry across the US and different countries.
About GROOMIT
GROOMIT is a New York-based technology startup committed to changing the pet care landscape by providing in-home and mobile grooming services in 20+ States that directly address the needs of pet owners seeking professional care without the usual inconveniences. With a mission to reinvent the mobile pet grooming space, GROOMIT offers on-demand services with fair pricing, flexibility, and the possibility of same-day service.
