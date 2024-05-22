AROYA Celebrates 100 Episodes of Office Hours Live, Providing Expert-Led Cannabis Cultivation Guidance

PULLMAN, Wash., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- AROYA , the leading Cannabis Cultivation Platform, is proud to announce a significant milestone for its acclaimed podcast series, Office Hours Live. Over two years of broadcasting, Office Hours Live has achieved over 100 episodes, providing more than 100 hours of free, science-based, and expert-approved guidance on cannabis cultivation.



Since its inception, Office Hours Live has garnered millions of views and downloads worldwide, answered more than 900 cultivator questions, and welcomed 13 special guests from various sectors of the cannabis industry. The series, hosted by cannabis cultivation experts Seth Baumgartner and Jason Van Leuven, offers live Q&A sessions where participants can interact directly with the hosts, submit questions in advance, or during the live broadcast.

Christian Hertel, VP of Marketing at AROYA, commented on the success of Office Hours Live, saying, “We created Office Hours to bridge the gap between novice enthusiasts and seasoned experts in cannabis cultivation. It's about democratizing knowledge, where questions find answers, and curiosity meets expertise. Every session is a chance to learn, share, and cultivate not just cannabis, but a community of informed growers.”

Seth Baumgartner, co-host of Office Hours, expressed his gratitude towards the community, stating, “Every episode is a new opportunity to connect with my fellow enthusiasts and exchange wisdom. I love it. I'm profoundly grateful to our guests and listeners for transforming what started as a small initiative into a thriving community of knowledge and growth.”

Van Leuven, the other half of the hosting duo, added, “Reliable grow information can be incredibly elusive these days. Finding solid sources can feel like a daunting task. I’m glad we can help simplify the search. We’re lucky to have the chance to help cultivate the community.”

Office Hours Live is a testament to AROYA's commitment to advancing the cannabis cultivation industry. Through its interactive format, the show provides valuable insights into best practices, troubleshooting tips, and the latest developments in cannabis cultivation, benefiting both new and experienced cultivators.

Click Here to Watch Office Hours Episodes!

AROYA is the preferred cannabis cultivation platform for more than 600 top-shelf operators across the U.S. and Canada. The company combines innovative hardware and software to deliver actionable insights that help improve quality of final product while boosting yield in grams, per square foot, per year – predictably, profitably, and at scale. The company recently introduced AROYA GO , the most advanced cannabis grow kit to ever hit the consumer market. AROYA GO brings the company’s industry-leading sensors, data science and intelligence, and weather station technology to at-home and craft cannabis cultivation.

About AROYA:

AROYA, based in Pullman, Washington, is the leading Cannabis Cultivation Platform. The company combines advanced sensor technology, software, and data-driven insights to empower cultivators. With 30 years of experience in sensor development, AROYA aims to help the cannabis cultivation industry increase yield, scale operations, and ensure consistent quality, enabling cultivators to make more purpose-driven decisions for their businesses. Visit www.AROYA.io to learn more.

