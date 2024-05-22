CBP at St. Louis International Airport now offers Global Entry Mobile App for arriving passengers

ST. LOUIS— U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), at the Port of St. Louis introduced the Global Entry's (GE) Mobile App at St. Louis International Airport, May 17.

Global Entry is a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. The GE Mobile Application is a member-facing arrival resource that allows GE members to submit their information to CBP at arrival. Upon submission, travelers’ membership and admission status are verified and they receive a secure approval code that they share with a CBP Officer. The program greatly enhances the GE programs efficiency and reduces touchpoints for the traveler.

“The GE Mobile App allows members to be processed and vetted upon arrival on their mobile device and share their admission status with an officer, enhancing efficiency and reducing touchpoints,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago.

In addition to the GE modernizations, CBP St. Louis offers Enrollment on Arrival for conditionally approved GE members to complete membership interviews, and the use of Biometric comparison technology for arrivals and departures that allow CBP to make the existing travel requirements more efficient and create a more seamless, secure and safer arrival and departure experience.

Additional information on these and other U.S. Customs and Border Protection initiatives can be found at CBP.GOV.