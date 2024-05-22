[Latest] Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Size/Share Worth USD 293.7 Billion by 2033 at a 5.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 187.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 189.8 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 293.7 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Sigma Plastics Group, Amcor plc, FlexPak Services, Transcontinental Inc., Coveris, DS Smith, American Packaging Corporation, InterFlex Group, FLEX-PACK ENGINEERING INC., Innovia Films, Cosmo Films, Novolex, Mondi Group, Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging, Sonoco Products Company, Constantia Flexibles, Bemis Manufacturing Company, UKrMetal, ProAmpac, Berry Global Inc, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Pouches, Bags & Sacks, Tubes, Sleeve Labels, Films & Wraps), By Packaging Type (Vacuum Skin Packaging, Modified Atmospheric Packaging), By End User (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Homecare, Pharmaceuticals, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 187.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 189.8 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 293.7 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.1% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Flexible Plastic Packaging Market: Overview

Flexible plastic packaging offers benefits such as thinness, affordability, longevity, and capacity to extend product shelf life via sealing characteristics that protect against oxygen, moisture, as well as other environmental factors.

Sustainability and recyclability are becoming more and more important in flexible plastic packaging, according to worldwide trends. Environmentally friendly alternatives are being sought by both manufacturers and consumers due to rising concerns about the environment and regulatory efforts to eliminate plastic waste.

Developments in materials and package designs have been spurred by this trend, to make flexible plastic packaging more compostable and recyclable. Packaging solutions comprised of recycled materials or bio-based polymers generated from renewable sources are also in greater demand.

In addition, businesses are investigating methods like downgauging, lightweight, and package design optimization to cut down on material use and lessen environmental effects along the course of packing. All things considered, the move in the direction of flexible plastic packaging that is more recyclable and sustainable represents a worldwide commitment to combating plastic pollution and developing a circular economy for packaging materials.

By product type, the pouches segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Pouch trends include a move toward eco-friendly materials, practical and inventive designs, growing usage in single-serve wrapping, and expansion in the personal care, medicinal products and food and beverage industries.

By packaging type, the vacuum skin packaging segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The growing use of environmentally friendly materials and procedures in vacuum skin packaging is a trend that is being pushed by customer demand for eco-friendly packaging options.

By end user, the food & beverages segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The deployment of flexible plastic packaging is fueled by rising customer requests for food and beverage simplicity, ecologically, and product distinctiveness; this is pushing trends toward packaging solutions that are reusable, portable, and resealable.

Key drivers propelling the expansion of flexible plastic packaging in the Asia-Pacific region include increased rates of urbanization, an aging middle class, and a growing need for compact packaging options.

Constantia Flexibles, a Vienna-based company, creates flexible packaging for the food and beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. Constantia Flexibles is a multinational corporation that operates in fifteen nations, primarily in Europe, ranging from Mexico to Vietnam.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 189.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 293.7 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 187.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.1% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product Type, Packaging Type, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Flexible Plastic Packaging market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict the in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Flexible Plastic Packaging industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Flexible Plastic Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Flexible Plastic Packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific dominated the global Flexible Plastic Packaging market in 2023 with a market share of 38.6% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

Demand for packaged merchandise, such as food, drinks, and personal hygiene items, has surged due to Asia-Pacific’s fast development. Furthermore, driving the need for elastic plastic packaging options is the expanding middle-class population in nations like India, China, and Southeast Asia, which increases the intake of packaged goods.

Additionally, the area has a sizable industrial base and cheaper production costs, which make it a top choice for multinational producers trying to streamline their supply chains. The Asia-Pacific flexible plastic packaging marketplace is also expanding as a result of technical developments and improvements in packaging materials and procedures, as manufacturers adapt to changing customer demands for product distinctiveness, long-term sustainability, and simplicity.

List of the prominent players in the Flexible Plastic Packaging Market:





List of the prominent players in the Flexible Plastic Packaging Market:

Sigma Plastics Group

Amcor plc

FlexPak Services

Transcontinental Inc.

Coveris

DS Smith

American Packaging Corporation

InterFlex Group

FLEX-PACK ENGINEERING INC.

Innovia Films

Cosmo Films

Novolex

Mondi Group

Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging

Sonoco Products Company

Constantia Flexibles

Bemis Manufacturing Company

UKrMetal

ProAmpac

Berry Global Inc

Others

The Flexible Plastic Packaging Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Pouches

Bags & Sacks

Tubes

Sleeve Labels

Films & Wraps

By Packaging Type

Vacuum Skin Packaging

Modified Atmospheric Packaging

By End User

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Homecare

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

