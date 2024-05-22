Ukraine: Young European Ambassadors organise Europe Day event at local school in Ternopil Oblast

On 21 May, Young European Ambassador in Ukraine Viktoriia Barylovska organised an event to mark Europe Day at the Lyceum of Velyki Birky named after Stepan Baley, a school in the rural area of Ternopil Oblast.

The ‘Diving into the world of EU-funded opportunities for Ukrainian youth with YEAs’ activity was held in the lyceum-based Red Cross youth and volunteer space, which students use for their initiatives. The event brought together 25 participants, 8-11 graders, who had a common desire to learn more about the European Union. Representatives of the student self-government association also joined the event and helped with the organisation.

The first part of the event’s agenda was to get to know each other and introduce the ‘Young European Ambassadors’ (YEAs) initiative in Ukraine.

The main part followed with a presentation of EU-funded opportunities for Ukrainian youth, where participants learned from Viktoriia Barylovska about many interesting programmes and her own personal experience. The event ended with a Kahoot game, during which students tested their knowledge to receive prizes from the Young European Ambassadors.

“This is my first time doing an in-person event as a YEA. So I was really excited to organise it at my school, especially seeing the enthusiasm from the students. It was a truly rewarding experience!” Viktoriia Barylovska said after the event.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern Partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.