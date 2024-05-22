Charles Michel meets Moldovan Prime Minister: ‘We stand firmly by your side’

On 21 May, European Council President Charles Michel met Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean to discuss Moldova’s integration process and its reform efforts on the EU path.

The meeting took place after the 8th meeting of the EU-Moldova Association Council, held on the same day in Brussels. At the meeting, Moldova signed a Security and Defence Partnership with the European Union, becoming the first country to sign such a partnership with the EU.

“The EU will continue to support Moldova’s resilience in its fight against Russia’s increasing hybrid threats to undermine the country’s progress,” Charles Michel wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after the meeting.

He added that the signing of the EU-Moldova security and defence partnership is “a concrete step in bringing Moldova closer to the EU”.

“Moldova belongs in the EU and we stand firmly by your side,” concluded Michel.

On his part, Dorin Recean wrote on X that Moldova’s “hard work continues as we steadily advance on the EU path while addressing the regional security matters and Russia’s hybrid war”.

