PWSC INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (PWSC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) (“PowerSchool”) on behalf of the company’s stockholders.

Since February 2024, shares of PowerSchool’s common stock have declined approximately $5.00 per share, or 20% in value, to trade at a current price of approximately $20.50 per share.

The investigation seeks to determine whether PowerSchool and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to the company’s investors in connection with recent corporate actions.

PowerSchool stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229-0750 or (888) 715-1740, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/powerschool/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(888) 715-1740
(484) 229-0750
www.kaskelalaw.com

