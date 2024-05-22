Singer/ Songwriter Mandi Macias Mandi Macias Preforming

This summer Mandi Macias is releasing her new single, “F* UR F150” and preforming at the Viper Room.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prepare to be captivated! Mandi Macias, a pop alternative sensation from Los Angeles, California, is set to release her electrifying new single, "F* UR F150," on June 20, 2024, coinciding with the summer solstice. This release, orchestrated by her distributor Groover Obsessions, marks a strategic attempt to mesmerize Spotify listeners and editorial curators alike, showcasing Mandi’s unique blend of audacious and heartfelt artistry.Mandi burst onto the music scene with her debut EP, "Sixteen," released on her sixteenth birthday, which marked the beginning of her impressive career. Building on that initial success, she has captivated audiences with singles like "Some Nights," "Take You Home," and "When You Were a Virgin." These tracks have garnered significant attention and showcased her talent, leading to her latest EP, "Teenage Eulogy," which has amassed over a million streams. Mandi has also collaborated with notable producers such as Bardo, Marky Style, and Oscar Neidenhart, further cementing her place in the music industry.Beyond her music, Mandi harbors dreams of collaborating with icons like Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, and Debbie Harry from Blondie. Driven by a passion for encouraging others, she aspires not only to write songs for other notable artists but also to create a program dedicated to enriching young, financially disadvantaged artists. Mandi envisions this initiative as a way to help aspiring musicians follow their dreams and access the education and resources they need to succeed in the music industryMandi Macias will headline a highly anticipated live performance at the Viper Room in Los Angeles, on July 5th, 2024 at 7 PM. The event features a dynamic lineup, including direct support from Selfish Sons, fresh off their tour with the Jonas Brothers and boasting 20,000 monthly listeners. The evening will also showcase performances by Anthony Ortiz, with 15,000 monthly listeners, Genosky, who commands a following of 200,000 monthly listeners, and Alexa Mansour, with 1,000 monthly listeners. This promises to be an unforgettable night of music at one of LA's iconic venues.As "F* UR F150" prepares to hit the airwaves, Mandi Macias continues to inspire and empower, encouraging her listeners to pursue their dreams and find joy through the transformative power of music. Join her as she embarks on this exciting new chapter, set to bring more of her unique voice to the world's stage.

