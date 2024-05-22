Revature Highlights How Organizations Can Build Their Future Workforces, Today, at Knowledge 2024

Revature participated in two-panel discussions, spotlighting trends that are impacting the tech talent landscape and how talent enablement and talent transformation programs can help organizations gain a competitive edge

RESTON, Va., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revature , a leader in tech talent enablement and talent transformation, was invited to speak at Knowledge 2024 , a three-day annual event hosted by ServiceNow that took place on May 7 through May 9. The company was featured in two prominent sessions at the event.

As a ServiceNow Authorized Talent Placement Partner, Revature has proven its ability to provide ServiceNow customers and partners with the skilled talent needed to power their digital transformation initiatives.

“There is a significant demand across all industries for ServiceNow-skilled people,” said Anurag Gupta, global head of solution consulting at Revature. “Through a proprietary training program through Revature and ServiceNow, we have helped organizations upskill current talent and train new talent, bridging the skills gap and empowering them to tap into ServiceNow’s cloud-based platform and solutions to solve some of their greatest challenges.”

Gupta participated in the following sessions at Knowledge 2024:

Session 1: Revature, Brightspeed and RiseUp with ServiceNow

Description : Revature and ServiceNow shared insights into the current talent market landscape and predictions on the future of digital talent. Both organizations showcased how they are working to build a talent pipeline that meets the demands of the current economy, and how important RiseUp with ServiceNow is to helping them reach untapped sources of talent. Brightspeed also shared the accomplishments that they have reached with Revature + RiseUp with ServiceNow, one year since their first cohort hiring.

: Revature and ServiceNow shared insights into the current talent market landscape and predictions on the future of digital talent. Both organizations showcased how they are working to build a talent pipeline that meets the demands of the current economy, and how important RiseUp with ServiceNow is to helping them reach untapped sources of talent. Brightspeed also shared the accomplishments that they have reached with Revature + RiseUp with ServiceNow, one year since their first cohort hiring. Speakers : Matt Passey, Global Head Workforce Development, RiseUp with ServiceNow, ServiceNow Anurag Gupta, Global Head - Solution Consulting, Revature Nilesh Shroff, Vice President of Technology, Brightspeed



:

Session 2: RiseUp partnerships: Skilling untapped talent sources for AI jobs of the future

Description : This engaging panel discussion featured various esteemed workforce advancement partners including non-profit organizations and talent-skilling firms. The presenters outlined the invaluable benefits of diversifying talent sources, navigated the influence of Generative AI on skilling and hiring for future roles, and outlined the business advantages of participating in RiseUp. ServiceNow's Workforce Advancement team also provided insights on how organizations can connect with a pool of job-ready talent and offer guidance on becoming a certified RiseUp with ServiceNow partner.

: This engaging panel discussion featured various esteemed workforce advancement partners including non-profit organizations and talent-skilling firms. The presenters outlined the invaluable benefits of diversifying talent sources, navigated the influence of Generative AI on skilling and hiring for future roles, and outlined the business advantages of participating in RiseUp. ServiceNow's Workforce Advancement team also provided insights on how organizations can connect with a pool of job-ready talent and offer guidance on becoming a certified RiseUp with ServiceNow partner. Speakers : Selina Suarez, Head of NextGen ServiceNow Professionals, ServiceNow Trey Hemmingsen, Sr. Program Manager, University Partners, ServiceNow David Giller, Chief Tech Educator, AI Enablement Leader, Brainiate Anurag Gupta, Global Head - Solution Consulting, Revature Matt Passey, Global Head Workforce Development, RiseUp with ServiceNow, ServiceNow Robert Robinson, Senior Managing Director, Student Leadership Network

:

For more information about Revature’s talent enablement and talent transformation programs, click here .

About Revature:

Revature is a leading talent enablement organization and a talent transformation partner for Fortune 500 companies, government organizations, and top systems integrators. Revature combines talent discovery, specialized training, and transformational strategies to deliver its clients with software engineering teams and upskilled workforces to fuel corporate growth.

Since its founding, Revature has trained and empowered over 15,000 software engineers on modern, real-world tech stacks and deployed them to blue-chip companies worldwide. Seven of the ten biggest banks, three of the five top management consulting firms, and eight of the ten largest global system integrators in the U.S. partner with Revature to power their workforce initiatives.

Learn more at https://revature.com/