NovoPower Announces New Executive Team, Launches Seed Round for Pilot Units
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovoPower, a trailblazer in sustainable energy technology, is thrilled to announce a new executive team, with the addition of renowned startup leaders Giancarlo De Lio and James Chalmers. Mr. De Lio, the new Chief Executive Officer, is a proven executive who has twice brought ventures from zero to IPO. He is well positioned to lead NovoPower on the exciting journey over the coming years.
“As the new CEO of NovoPower, I am thrilled to join forces with James Chalmers and our visionary founder, Philip Raphals. This partnership marks a significant milestone in NovoPower's journey, and I am excited to lead this innovative company into its next phase of growth. Together, with Philip's continued leadership as Chief Innovation Officer, we are committed to revolutionizing the energy industry and driving sustainable solutions for data centers and beyond.” shared De Lio.
Mr. Chalmers joins the team as Chief Revenue Officer. As a four-time CEO, including two companies listed by Inc. and Forbes as among the 'Fastest Growing & Most Innovative Companies”' he is well positioned to lead the firm's revenue activities. Having scaled product design and engineering firms, his experience offers the team further strength as it works towards deployment of the first five paid pilot units.
Founder and now Chief Innovation Officer, Philip Raphals, will oversee product development, ensuring NovoPower remains at the forefront of Low-Temperature HTE™ technology. His 30+ years’ experience in sustainable electric systems makes him a key asset in driving NovoPower’s mission to produce power from waste heat, in data centers and other industries. “This is an exciting time for me and all of those involved and who have supported NovoPower over the years. This new high-power executive team will launch our firm on the next step in our journey. I’m thrilled to have Giancarlo and James as partners as we look to increase liquid-cooled data center efficiency by 8-10%,” said Raphals.
“Phil has founded a great startup based on extremely impactful tech. With a total addressable market of $147 billion, NovoPower will initially focus on the $1.2 billion opportunity presented by liquid-cooled data centers in North America and Europe”, said Chalmers. “Significant interest in the first five paid pilot units demonstrates the market demand for our innovative technology.” The team is focussed on building long-term partnerships that can feed back into the development of enhanced, smart features. NovoPower is the first and only company to develop a Low-Temperature Heat-to-Electricity™ (HTE™) system adapted for industrial and data center environments with waste heat at temperatures as low as 50°C.
At the same time, NovoPower is launching a US$2M Seed Round to fund scale-up and the development of our first five paid pilot units. This critical funding will enable a refinement of the technology, enhance the team and allow for the build and delivery of the first five 50 kilowatt units. As we embark on this ambitious journey, we invite investors and industry partners to join us in shaping a sustainable future. Your support will play a key role in advancing our innovative solutions and driving widespread adoption.
For more information and to explore investment opportunities, please contact us directly.
Together, let's power the future responsibly.
About NovoPower:
NovoPower is a leader in sustainable energy technology, specializing in Low-Temperature HTE™ systems. The company's innovative technology transforms low-temperature industrial waste heat into electricity, offering a groundbreaking solution for liquid-cooled data centers and other energy-intensive industries. With a focus on environmental sustainability and technological innovation, NovoPower is committed to driving the transition towards a greener future.
For more information, visit novopower.ca or contact pr@novopower.ca.
Giancarlo De Lio https://www.linkedin.com/in/giancarlo-de-lio/
James Chalmers https://www.linkedin.com/in/jameschalmers/
Philip Raphals https://www.linkedin.com/in/philip-raphals/
James Chalmers
“As the new CEO of NovoPower, I am thrilled to join forces with James Chalmers and our visionary founder, Philip Raphals. This partnership marks a significant milestone in NovoPower's journey, and I am excited to lead this innovative company into its next phase of growth. Together, with Philip's continued leadership as Chief Innovation Officer, we are committed to revolutionizing the energy industry and driving sustainable solutions for data centers and beyond.” shared De Lio.
Mr. Chalmers joins the team as Chief Revenue Officer. As a four-time CEO, including two companies listed by Inc. and Forbes as among the 'Fastest Growing & Most Innovative Companies”' he is well positioned to lead the firm's revenue activities. Having scaled product design and engineering firms, his experience offers the team further strength as it works towards deployment of the first five paid pilot units.
Founder and now Chief Innovation Officer, Philip Raphals, will oversee product development, ensuring NovoPower remains at the forefront of Low-Temperature HTE™ technology. His 30+ years’ experience in sustainable electric systems makes him a key asset in driving NovoPower’s mission to produce power from waste heat, in data centers and other industries. “This is an exciting time for me and all of those involved and who have supported NovoPower over the years. This new high-power executive team will launch our firm on the next step in our journey. I’m thrilled to have Giancarlo and James as partners as we look to increase liquid-cooled data center efficiency by 8-10%,” said Raphals.
“Phil has founded a great startup based on extremely impactful tech. With a total addressable market of $147 billion, NovoPower will initially focus on the $1.2 billion opportunity presented by liquid-cooled data centers in North America and Europe”, said Chalmers. “Significant interest in the first five paid pilot units demonstrates the market demand for our innovative technology.” The team is focussed on building long-term partnerships that can feed back into the development of enhanced, smart features. NovoPower is the first and only company to develop a Low-Temperature Heat-to-Electricity™ (HTE™) system adapted for industrial and data center environments with waste heat at temperatures as low as 50°C.
At the same time, NovoPower is launching a US$2M Seed Round to fund scale-up and the development of our first five paid pilot units. This critical funding will enable a refinement of the technology, enhance the team and allow for the build and delivery of the first five 50 kilowatt units. As we embark on this ambitious journey, we invite investors and industry partners to join us in shaping a sustainable future. Your support will play a key role in advancing our innovative solutions and driving widespread adoption.
For more information and to explore investment opportunities, please contact us directly.
Together, let's power the future responsibly.
About NovoPower:
NovoPower is a leader in sustainable energy technology, specializing in Low-Temperature HTE™ systems. The company's innovative technology transforms low-temperature industrial waste heat into electricity, offering a groundbreaking solution for liquid-cooled data centers and other energy-intensive industries. With a focus on environmental sustainability and technological innovation, NovoPower is committed to driving the transition towards a greener future.
For more information, visit novopower.ca or contact pr@novopower.ca.
Giancarlo De Lio https://www.linkedin.com/in/giancarlo-de-lio/
James Chalmers https://www.linkedin.com/in/jameschalmers/
Philip Raphals https://www.linkedin.com/in/philip-raphals/
James Chalmers
NovoPower
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter