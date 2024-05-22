Submit Release
Proposal to increase rents by 7.7% for protected and statutory tenancies for 2024/2025 - screening

Aims to set a rent level for protected and statutory tenancies that meet the fitness standard. At present this applies to 334 tenancies.

In general, the wider community and in particular, specific sections of the community who live in protected and statutory tenancies which meet the fitness standard will be impacted by the rent increase.

As a result of a 7.7% increase, the average registered rent will be approximately £84.28 per week, representing an average weekly increase of £6.03. In considering the impact of this decision, it is important to note that protected and statutory tenancies already have extremely low rents (comparable to NIHE properties and substantially lower than that for other PRS properties).

